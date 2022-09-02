"With her baggage, it seemed like a waste of time" Man refuses to grab dinner with friend because she has a child

Does a single mother have ‘baggage’?

Dating a single parent is different because they have to care for their child, which might consume a lot of their time. Due to the same reason , they might be more mature and responsible than a childless person.

Clearly, dating a single parent isn’t something everyone will be comfortable with. But it’s disrespectful to call her child baggage .

The topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man tells a woman that he didn’t want to grab dinner with her because of her baggage, and doing so, seemed like a waste of time.

The author starts the post by saying that he grew up with a girl, Beth, who was a great friend, but he had a crush on her. Beth could have known this because via his and her friends. They went to the same college and were pretty close till she started dating a guy in junior year.

Beth moved in with the guy after she got pregnant, and the author couldn’t catch up after that. She was always with her boyfriend and child, so the author felt their friendship wasn’t that important to her.

Recently, Beth started hanging out with their friend group again because she broke up and shared split custody of her child. The first time they were out, the author and Beth caught up all night, talking about mutual friends and life.

Later, Beth brought up grabbing dinner together, but the author refused saying, he didn’t see a point in that because “with her baggage, it seemed like a waste of time.”

Beth told all her friends what the author said. After a few days, one of the girls in the group asked the author why he didn’t get dinner with Beth even after he had a crush on her for a decade. He replied that she had a baggage now and didn’t talk to him for years. He continued that since she was talking to him all of a sudden, she must want something from him, and he wasn’t interested in a mom.

The girl got furious at him and demanded he apologizes to Beth for calling her child baggage.

