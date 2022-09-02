Man kicks out woman from their friends group after she rejected him

How should one react when they’re rejected?

Unreciprocated feelings and rejection are painful and make a person act out harshly . A rejected person might also have poor self-esteem and experience isolation and stress.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man kicks out a female friend from their group because she didn’t reciprocate his feelings.

Man kicks out a girl from their friend group

The author starts the post by saying that he is a part of a long-standing friend group, in which most of them have been together since high school. He has a low-key crush on Zoe, a girl who joined the group in college.

The author says that they were casual friends who would just talk until he texted her asking whether she would like to hang out. She said yes but clarified that she saw him only as a friend.

Having said that, the author’s parents own a bar, and he bartends there sometimes. He frequently invites his friends over and sometimes gives them free drinks. Once when his friends came over, he charged Zoe the whole amount, and she complained about that to his other friends. The author admits that he used to give her free drinks quite often before she said she didn’t like him romantically.

On another day, the author had invited a girl to the bar and was talking to her when Zoe interrupted and told her that the author treated her differently after she rejected him. The girl wasn’t happy about that and left.

So the author asked Zoe not to come to his bar because of these two issues. Her friend's group told him that it wasn’t fair that Zoe couldn’t hang out in the bar when they would visit so often. Then, he told the others that they could hang out in other bars with Zoe.

What do you think? Should the author invite Zoe to his bar again? Share your thoughts below.