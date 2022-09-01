Woman goes against dad to keep 'gold-digging' GF from taking money

It’s hard to convince a parent that the person they’re dating isn’t actually in love with them but just using them for money. It can particularly be difficult when the parent has gone through a divorce and feels lonely.

Children of such parents could also end up losing their share of inheritance to the person their parent is dating.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman refuses to sign her dad’s new trust fund, which gives a major portion of his assets to his young girlfriend.

Woman refuses to sign the new trust fund proposal

The author starts the post by saying that she is a 27-year-old woman and her dad’s eldest child. She has a sibling and two half-siblings.

After their parents divorced, her dad dated foreign women and flew them to their country. But one of his girlfriends tried to take him to her country after they broke up. So her dad set up a trust fund in his children’s names to prevent anyone he was dating from taking his assets and business. If any changes were to be made to the trust, his children who are older than 18 years should sign.

Having said that, her dad has been dating Rose, a 32-year-old woman, for the past five years, and they have a child. Since the beginning of the relationship, her dad has been Rose’s sugar daddy, gifting her expensive things, providing a livelihood for her family in another country, and so on.

Last week, the author’s dad asked her to sign a new trust fund document. She read through it and was horrified by its changes. Rose would get all his houses, 70% of each business, all cars and boats, and 60% of all his money. The rest was to be divided between his children.

The author called it a joke and said she wouldn’t sign it. Rose explained that it was how the author was going to accept her into the family. When the author didn’t agree, she threatened not to include the author in the trust fund.

The author clarified that she wouldn’t get bullied or manipulated by Rose like her dad. Her dad had built all the companies himself, and Rose didn’t contribute, so she didn’t have any right over his assets.

What do you think? Should the author sign the trust fund because it's her dad’s money? Share your thoughts below.