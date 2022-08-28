"It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle" Dad horrified at wife's actions

Can a parent draw pleasure out of their child’s failure?

Very rarely , adults in a child’s life, like parents, might create issues that could impair a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth. They can do so by constantly criticizing, throwing threats, rejecting, and withholding love, support, or guidance.

Such treatment can emotionally harm children and might have a long-lasting impact on their lives.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a dad was horrified at his wife's actions of damaging her daughters by making them fail deliberately.

“It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle”

The author starts the post by saying that his wife has two daughters of 11 and 13 years. He has noticed his wife giving her daughters the wrong information several times, and he thinks it’s to make them fail. Since he noticed a pattern, he began to watch.

The author then gives a few examples.

His wife asked her daughters, who have afro hair, to brush out all the knots when the hair is dry and before showering. He has seen the girls sit silently, ignoring the pain when his wife tugs at their knots.

When he mentioned this in his office, one of his colleagues told him that afro hair could be brushed easily when wet and had conditioner on as the knots would slide out. He has seen his wife do the same for herself, but she still made her daughters comb their hair when it was dry.

In another incident, the author’s wife laughed, saying she forgot to share a major step with her daughter, who wanted to bake a cake.

She said that her daughter was upset that she failed. This bothered the author, and he wrote, “It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle and watch her fail.”

The author also shared another incident where his wife punished her daughter by ordering her ready meals for a month as the girl didn’t like his wife’s food. His wife had the family on a strict diet that she followed.

The author ends the post by saying that he talked to his wife about this, but she has been giving him silent treatment since then.

