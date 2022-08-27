"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip

Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation .

However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man planned to take his one-and-a-half-year-old twins to another state for his family vacation without their mother.

“I just bought it for the twins and me"

The author starts the post by saying that she and her fiancé, Josh, have been together for five years and have one-and-a-half-year-old twins together.

The author and Josh’s family haven’t been close because they’re racist, homophobic, and have different ideologies. So his family didn’t invite her on family trips, which she was grateful about. Due to the pandemic and her delivery, they didn’t have a family trip for the last three years.

Having said that, about three months ago, Josh said his family was planning a trip to another state, and the author was excited to go. Three weeks before the trip, while the author was packing her stuff, Josh revealed that he had booked tickets only for the twins and himself.

He said, "Baby, it's my family's trip. You know it's an intimate thing like my BIL and SIL. I just bought it for the twins and me."

The author mentioned that none of his brothers have children, only fiancés, and girlfriends. When she realized he wanted to take the twins, who needed to nurse, to another state, she called him deluded. She clarified that she wouldn’t sign the required papers. Josh said that she was depriving his children of the chance to meet his family and left.

The author decided to go on a mini vacation to a country house an hour away without Josh. Since they weren’t speaking, he didn’t know about this.

When he returned and got to know that she was on vacation, he asked whether he could join, and she said she wanted space and to spend time with her children.

Josh called her vindictive and mean for going on a trip with the children without him. His family also got involved and called her cruel for not allowing a moment between them.

The author ends the post by explaining that she just wanted some peace with the twins after such humiliation and is considering going back home early.

What do you think? Should the author have let her fiancé join them on their mini vacation? Share your thoughts below.