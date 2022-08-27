Parents don't attend son's wedding because daughter's dog was sick

Aabha Gopan

How important is one's child's wedding?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AolqL_0hXYX9ec00
Photo by KEREM KSLR

The impact of parental favoritism is not constrained to the unfavored child but also to the favored one. The unfavored child might resent their sibling and experience psychological issues. At the same time, the favored child might become spoiled.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which the groom’s parents didn’t attend his wedding because their daughter’s dog fell sick.

“My best friend is an amazing person even if his parents never showed up for him”

The author starts the post by saying that his sister is six years older than him. His parents couldn’t be there for many of his life’s key moments because of his sister. They would bail out on him if his sister needed them.

The author had told his parents beforehand that his sister would ruin his wedding by asking their parents to be there for her. But his mother ensured that they would be present on his special day.

Having said that, on the day of the wedding, he received a voicemail from his mother telling him that they couldn’t come because his sister’s dog was sick, and she was upset.

The author’s best friend is a jokester and asked whether he could upload a video. The video was titled “My best friend is an amazing person even if his parents never showed up for him.”

The video was a compilation of several single pictures of the wedding, and the audio was his mother’s voice message, saying they won’t attend the function.

After that, the author and his wife went on vacation to a lakeside cabin with poor cell service.

Upon reaching home, he saw that several of his family members had contacted him, asking to take down the video his best friend posted. He refused to do that and was told his sister was crying non-stop, and his mother refused to leave the house.

The author’s father tried telling him that they all had a bad day and that he would make it up to him. The author clarified that the video would be taken down after they made up for it, as his father said they would. His father got flustered, and they had an argument and said things they shouldn’t have.

Now the author feels he could have handled the situation better.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Family# Relationships# Favoritism# Parenting

Comments / 106

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
73804 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Pregnant woman refuses to house elderly parents after her delivery

Managing a newborn is definitely a hard time for new parents, especially if they don’t have any help. One could ask for help from their family so that they adapt to having a baby around. In such situations, the parents might have to offer those who’re willing to help with housing, food, and other basic facilities. But that can affect their privacy.

Read full story
19 comments

"With her baggage, it seemed like a waste of time" Man refuses to grab dinner with friend because she has a child

Dating a single parent is different because they have to care for their child, which might consume a lot of their time. Due to the same reason, they might be more mature and responsible than a childless person.

Read full story
248 comments

Man kicks out woman from their friends group after she rejected him

Unreciprocated feelings and rejection are painful and make a person act out harshly. A rejected person might also have poor self-esteem and experience isolation and stress. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man kicks out a female friend from their group because she didn’t reciprocate his feelings.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman goes against dad to keep 'gold-digging' GF from taking money

It’s hard to convince a parent that the person they’re dating isn’t actually in love with them but just using them for money. It can particularly be difficult when the parent has gone through a divorce and feels lonely.

Read full story
18 comments

"No, we need one bill because I forgot my wallet again" Woman makes SIL pay for her expensive dinner

The right etiquette would be for the person who suggested dining out to pay. But some friends and family members might hesitate to pay, leaving that responsibility to another person.

Read full story
95 comments

Woman refuses to include husband's name in house title

Does a person who didn’t contribute to buying a house have any right over it?. On average, the cost of a house in the USA is $428,700, and it could take a person several years to buy one, depending on their income and expenditure.

Read full story
74 comments

Woman furious after boyfriend dumped dirty cat litter on her

A lazy partner can make their significant other do two people’s work. The lazy person might expect their partner to earn money, do chores, and care for them while they laze around.

Read full story
128 comments

Wife furious at husband's friend for not cooking or cleaning while he lives with them

Having a guest over can increase the number of chores and responsibilities around the house. Not to mention that the situation can be worse if the guest doesn’t clean up after themselves.

Read full story
51 comments

"I don't see why I should have to pay for her stuff" Man refuses to spend money on wife because she doesn't work

Should a person spend money on their unemployed partner?. Managing money is a major issue in a marriage when people involved have different views. The couple should decide whether they want to maintain separate accounts and contribute equally to the household or join the income and handle it as one.

Read full story
763 comments

Man ignores his wife and lets sister throw party in his house

House guests require to follow a few etiquettes so that the hosts enjoy having them over. One of the etiquette is to ask for house rules and abide by them. Breaking the house rules could make it difficult for the host, and they might hesitate to house the person again.

Read full story
49 comments

Woman refuses to lend money to homeless parents after they lost $160,000

Should one help their parents no matter what the situation is?. Poor money management can decrease one’s mental health, causing depression and anxiety. Such people might experience debt, become prey to fraud, and have made money-related decisions without proper consultation.

Read full story
392 comments

Man refuses to pay daughter's college fees until she attempts a relationship with his family

Should one force their child to get along with their new family?. Parental brainwashing ruins the child’s opportunity to connect with their other parent. In some conditions, a parent bad mouths the other and brainwashes the child so much that they cut contact with the other parent.

Read full story
295 comments

School asks Asian child to dye hair black because lighter hair colors didn't look natural

The anti-Asian mentality is becoming more and more prevalent in the US, which is why one has to stop dismissing it as harmless and spread knowledge about it. Schools also have to take the necessary steps to eliminate any form of racism in their compounds.

Read full story
607 comments

Man horrified after he seeing his wife harm their baby

It’s fairly normal for parents to have negative thoughts when caring for a baby, according to BigThink. These are the effects of stress. But an emotionally stable person won’t act on those thoughts.

Read full story
230 comments

"I just think you eat too much sugar" Man manipulates girlfriend to look like his ex

How to react when one’s partner manipulates them to look like their ex?. Moving on from an ex is difficult, especially when the person is still in love with them. As a result, some people manipulate their present partners to look like their ex.

Read full story

"It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle" Dad horrified at wife's actions

Can a parent draw pleasure out of their child’s failure?. Very rarely, adults in a child’s life, like parents, might create issues that could impair a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth. They can do so by constantly criticizing, throwing threats, rejecting, and withholding love, support, or guidance.

Read full story
301 comments

"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip

Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.

Read full story
298 comments

Man complains his wife isn’t slim after delivery to friend’s wife

Should a husband ever be embarrassed by their wife’s recovering postpartum body?. A mother must give their body time to recover after delivery, which is a beautiful yet traumatizing experience for the body.

Read full story
197 comments

Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding

Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.

Read full story
463 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy