Parents don't attend son's wedding because daughter's dog was sick

How important is one's child's wedding?



The impact of parental favoritism is not constrained to the unfavored child but also to the favored one. The unfavored child might resent their sibling and experience psychological issues. At the same time, the favored child might become spoiled.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which the groom’s parents didn’t attend his wedding because their daughter’s dog fell sick.

“My best friend is an amazing person even if his parents never showed up for him”

The author starts the post by saying that his sister is six years older than him. His parents couldn’t be there for many of his life’s key moments because of his sister. They would bail out on him if his sister needed them.

The author had told his parents beforehand that his sister would ruin his wedding by asking their parents to be there for her. But his mother ensured that they would be present on his special day.

Having said that, on the day of the wedding, he received a voicemail from his mother telling him that they couldn’t come because his sister’s dog was sick, and she was upset.

The author’s best friend is a jokester and asked whether he could upload a video. The video was titled “My best friend is an amazing person even if his parents never showed up for him.”

The video was a compilation of several single pictures of the wedding, and the audio was his mother’s voice message, saying they won’t attend the function.

After that, the author and his wife went on vacation to a lakeside cabin with poor cell service.

Upon reaching home, he saw that several of his family members had contacted him, asking to take down the video his best friend posted. He refused to do that and was told his sister was crying non-stop, and his mother refused to leave the house.

The author’s father tried telling him that they all had a bad day and that he would make it up to him. The author clarified that the video would be taken down after they made up for it, as his father said they would. His father got flustered, and they had an argument and said things they shouldn’t have.

Now the author feels he could have handled the situation better.

