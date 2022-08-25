"Is no one going to serve me my plate?'' Man demands pregnant daughter-in-law serve him food

Should the hostess serve food to the men at the table?

Traditionally, women served food for the men of the house before they did the same for themselves. Times have changed, and men have realized that they are more than capable of doing such things themselves. Also, women have progressed so much that they refuse to succumb to such requests.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man demands that his pregnant daughter-in-law serve him food because she was the hostess.

"Is no one going to serve me my plate?''

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband were hosting a family dinner to announce that they were pregnant. Her husband isn’t close with his father, who has conservative gender ideologies like women serving men food.

On the other hand, the author’s father had brought her and her sister up from a young age because her mother passed away early.

Having said that, she and her husband cooked dinner that everyone in their families liked. On the day of the dinner, her father-in-law demanded to sit at one of the heads of the table, which her husband said no to.

The author sat at one head and her husband at the other. Her sister and father sat beside her, while her husband’s brothers sat beside her husband. Her father-in-law was seated in the middle, which he wasn’t happy about.

Her father has a damaged nerve in his right hand and can’t serve food properly. So she and her sister helped him fill his plate. Everyone else was serving themselves.

A few minutes after, her father-in-law asked loudly, “Is no one going to serve me my plate?'' Her mother-in-law rushed to serve him, but her father-in-law demanded that the hostess serve him as she did for her father.

The author pointed out that her father wasn’t doing well, unlike him, and asked him to serve himself. Then, he said he wouldn’t eat anything unless the author served him, and she replied that he could starve, and she wouldn’t care.

Her mother-in-law and father-in-law left after the argument. Everyone agreed with her, except her father, who said she was disrespectful.

What do you think? Should the author have served her father-in-law food as he demanded? Share your thoughts below.