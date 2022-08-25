Daughter wants old dad to pass away so that she can spend his money

Should one make time to spend with their aging parents?

Functioning as a caregiver to parents or any other old relative is a hard task that requires patience, effort, and sacrifice . Instead, some greedy adults care for their parents only for the inheritance .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a teenage girl realizes that her grandfather is a loving person whom her aunt and her family despise because they want to spend his money themselves.

"You want that car? I’ll buy it for you"

The author starts the post by saying that her grandfather went to the USA during WWII and worked hard to become a multi-millionaire. He keeps his wife’s (the author’s grandmother's) cutlery and favorite drink set up near her favorite chair and doesn’t allow anyone to sit there. Moreover, her seat hasn’t moved since she passed away. He also goes to the funeral home to meet his wife and talks to her like she were still alive. One other place he goes to is the grocery store.

Her grandfather has two daughters and five grandchildren - three from her aunt and two from her mother.

It was his 94th birthday last week, and it was evident that none of her aunt’s family members thought he would live so long. They want only his money and are tired of having to talk to him to ask.

He has bought her aunt’s family cars, downplayed apartments, paid for weddings, and more, but they only see him during family gatherings or for money.

The author adds that her aunt is the worst. She lives just above him in the apartment he paid for. Her grandfather also gives her aunt the rent he gets from a tenant in the same building. Despite already having an apartment, she purchased another recently and asked him to pay for rebuilding it.

On the other hand, the author’s mother visits him three or more times a week and drives him to the store and cemetery.

The author admits that she never really spoke to him before recently because they were less likely to have any similar interests due to the age gap.

During their conversation, she understood that he was a fun person to be around, although his stories were a little old. He told her that he was glad to have company, even if it was only for a couple of hours.

Somehow they got into a particular subject of a car that her friend had that she wanted. He told her, “You want that car? I’ll buy it for you."

The author added that her grandfather was so used to grandkids only visiting him when they wanted something that he thought she brought up the subject so that he would buy it. She says that in his end days, he wants to see the money he made making his loved ones happy. But she knows that everyone is waiting for his life to end so that they can spend it themselves. She ends the post by saying that no one deserves that and that she will be visiting him frequently from then on.

