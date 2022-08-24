Woman left pregnant daughter-in-law starve after eating her food

Pregnancy is a time when women usually have more than their regular portion of food because the baby demands more nourishment. It's pretty common during the second trimester , after the morning sickness reduces and the cravings develop.

Not to mention that insufficient food can starve not only the mother but also the baby, decreasing nourishment .

As a result, it's highly advised not to skip meals when pregnant.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman ate her pregnant daughter-in-law’s food after finishing her portion, leaving the mother and baby hungry.

“Oh well, you can eat it then”

The author starts the post by saying that she cooked Swedish meatballs in gravy with mashed potato, broccoli, and homemade bread for dinner since her mother-in-law was coming over.

The author dished up everyone’s meal with more food than she thought they would have and carried it to the table in their lounge room. Before serving herself food, she went to attend to an urgent chore. When she returned, there wasn’t any food left, and when she asked, her mother-in-law said she had it all.

The author assumed her mother-in-law was hungry and that she should have cooked more. So she decided to grab some fast food.

But later, her mother-in-law asked her to pack leftovers from her bowl because she couldn’t finish the extra portion she took. The author got annoyed and said that the food was meant to be her (the author’s) dinner and not her mother-in-law’s takeaway for the next meal.

Her mother-in-law replied, “Oh well, you can eat it then.” But the author refused because she didn’t want to eat her in-law’s leftovers.

After the guest left, her husband got to know what happened and felt that his mother had crossed the line. So he texted her, saying she was greedy and selfish. Her mother-in-law replied that the author should have anticipated that she would want to take food home and cooked more. Then, she took matters to social media, where people called the author a bad hostess.

What do you think? Is the author a lousy hostess for not cooking takeaway food for her mother-in-law? Share your thoughts below.