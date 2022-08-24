“All chores must be done the moment she wakes up” Woman sets rules for mother to stay with her

Should one forgive a person who treated them poorly?

A mother’s love is crucial for developing a child into an emotionally healthy individual. During their teenage, children who experience their mother’s support and care are more likely to have healthy relationships .

But sometimes, mothers don’t like their children due to personal or other issues .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman sets ‘inhumane’ rules for her mother to live with her. Her mother had forced her to spend her teenage years following these rules until she left to stay with her dad.

“All chores must be done the moment she wakes up”

The author starts the post by saying that she doesn’t know why her mother thought of living with her when her older brother, her mother’s golden child, had a spare room. She was kicked out by her mother when she was 16 and left to stay with her father.

The author then explains how her mother ended up homeless because of her actions. Her mother and step-dad bought a seven-bedroom house while her mother was jobless and funding a start-up. After three years, the start-up wasn’t in business, and, recently, her step-dad passed away after suffering for many years, leaving behind a lot of debt.

The author wonders why her mother would come to her because she was living in a two-bedroom house where the extra room was her husband’s office, the basement was her art studio, and their cats slept on the couch. But she knew this was an opportunity and set the same rules her mother had for her when she was a teenager and living with her.

She told her mother that she could live with them if:

Her mother turned off all electronics she used by 6 pm. If she were caught using any electronic devices after 6 pm, she would take them away and sell them at the next yard sale.

Her mother had to be in bed by 7:30. If she were caught, the author would take away all of her clothing for the week.

Her mother could shower for 5 minutes once every three days.

Her mother should do all the chores. She wouldn’t get any meals for the day if the chores weren’t done.

Her mother should have to do anything she and her husband asks.

Her mother should cook one meal a day, and if the author doesn’t like it, her mother will get the cheapest frozen meal.

The author will read all her emails, text messages, and emails. She will let her mother see the ones she deems acceptable communication.

Her mother can only use her own personal car. She will also have to drive the author wherever she wants and pay for gas.

The author will call and ask her brother to pick their mother up if she displeases the author.

After hearing these rules, her mother called her a monster, saying these were inhumane situations. The author says that she lived following these rules as a teenager with her mother. But her mother refused to follow the rules and left. Later, her brother called her, and she learned that no one wanted to house her mother.

