Bullying can affect children severely, causing depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Additionally, it can have long-term effects , and adults who were victims might view themselves as a less desirable and incapable individual.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man wants to marry his sister’s bully and give her their family heirloom veil. Their mother also threatened to steal the veil and give it to her daughter-in-law, who tortured her daughter in school.

How should one react to a person who tortured their child knowingly?

The author starts the post by saying that Caleb and Anna were close until the issue with the family heirloom veil.

Anna was bullied in middle and high school by Violet, Caleb’s fiance, and Anna’s ex-best friend. Violet also ruined Anna’s relationship in senior year by being the third person. This drastically affected Anna’s character; she became socially distant and had low self-esteem.

Later, Caleb got a great job, but it involved working under Violet’s dad. The family encouraged him to take up the opportunity. But later, Caleb told them that he was dating Violet. Now, they have been together for 2.5 years, and their wedding is approaching.

Although Violet apologized to Anna and the latter agreed to be civil with the former, the author isn’t happy about the relationship, which Caleb is aware of. Every time Violet’s past actions are brought up, Caleb becomes defensive and says she was going through a lot and asks them to be forgiving.

Having said that, the author’s grandmother had a vintage designer veil with a unique pattern. He had told Caleb and Anna that they could use it for their weddings. His wife, without any discussion, gave Violet the veil, and the bride bought a dress matching it. But later, Anna expressed that she didn’t want Violet wearing the veil as its history would be erased.

The author understood Anna’s feelings and asked Violet for the veil. She returned it to him, but Caleb was furious and uninvited him from the wedding. His wife pointed out that Caleb was never really happy before Violet, and as a father, the author at least had to try to like Violet. She also said he was favoring Anna over Caleb and threatened to steal the veil to give Violet.

