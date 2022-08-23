Dad and step mom steals $3000 from teenage son to go on a trip to Paris

Is it right to steal a minor’s money?

The average amount of college fees in the USA is over $35,000 for private ranked colleges and $22,000 for public ranked colleges. This could be why the total student loan debt in the country is $1.75 trillion .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a father and his wife stole $3000 from his son to go on a Paris trip. The teenage boy had saved the amount to enroll in a college.

How should one handle their savings?

The author, a 17-year-old boy, starts the post by saying that he started saving for college and future expenses after being legally allowed to. He worked as a lifeguard during summer and part-time waiter for the rest of the year. Since he wanted to go to college with his money, he saved what he got for the first two years.

The author adds that his father remarried his stepmom five years ago, and they had been planning to visit Paris. Two weeks ago, they went on their dream trip in business class, stayed at a nice hotel, and had the time of their lives.

A few days back, the author checked his savings to buy headphones and was surprised to notice that a part of the money was missing. When enquired, his dad said that they (he and his wife) could manage his money and belongings because he was a minor. The author left for a walk to clear his mind then.

His father and stepmother approached him at night that day and agreed to pay him back as long as he paid rent and money for food. So he moved into his girlfriend’s place while his parents bombarded him with messages calling him ‘immature.’ His father’s family is asking him to be more understanding, saying his parents raised and invested a lot of money in him.

What do you think? Should the author forgive his father and stepmom? Share your thoughts below.