Teenage girl refuses to let step-sister have her mother's wedding dress

A wedding dress holds a lot of sentimental value, especially if one of the parents associated with it is no more. So many brides wear their mother’s wedding dress for their marriage, trying to feel closer to their missing parent.

But what if someone who doesn’t understand the value of such a wedding dress wants it?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a teenage girl refuses to let her step-sister have her mother’s wedding dress.

Should one force a person to give them their possession?

The author, a 16-year-old girl, starts the post by saying that she grew up without her father for a long time till her mother remarried Brad last year. Brad has two children, Tessa (26 years old) and Jake (18 years old).

Her dad died shortly after her birth, and her mother had to sell almost all of their belongings to repay her debt. But she didn’t sell her wedding dress, saying it’s her dream to see the author marry in that dress. Her dad had hand-made the dress for her mom, so it held a lot of emotional value. Her mother refused to wear that dress and bought a new one when she remarried.

Having said that, Tessa got engaged last week, and while showing them the ring, she expressed how she would love to wear the author’s mother’s wedding dress to save money. Her mother clarified that she was saving it for the author, but Tessa pointed out that the dress would need a lot of alterations since the author is shorter than her mother.

Brad joined in and supported Tessa, stating that the author could always wear her mother’s second wedding dress. But before they could conclude, he pulled out the dress and was about to hand it over to Tessa when the author snatched it away and locked the door. While doing so, she asked Tessa to get herself a new dress or wear the one her own mother wore.

Brad called the author selfish and other names, while her mother asked her to unlock the door and talk to them. Tessa asked the author to apologize and give her the dress.

