Man wants to be an open marriage because he isn't attracted to his wife anymore

Aabha Gopan

What should one do if they don’t find their partner attractive?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrPAl_0hQMq1mQ00
Photo by Katerina Holmes

The notion of open marriage, where the husband and wife can be intimate with others while they are married, is becoming popular.

More than a quarter of surveyed Americans (over 23,000) wanted to be in an open relationship. The same survey found that men are more likely to be interested in an open relationship than women. Most importantly, a good percentage of married men (30%) were keen to be in an open relationship.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man asked his wife whether they could be in an open marriage because he wasn’t attracted to her anymore.

My husband asked me for an open marriage because he wasn’t attracted to me

The author starts the post by saying about a year ago, her husband told her that he wasn’t attracted to her anymore. She understood this because they hadn’t gotten intimate since their second child, who was four years old now. He told her that although he loved her more than anything in the world, he needed to become intimate with someone not to go mad.

So they talked about open marriages for over a few weeks, and she liked the idea, so they went forward. They agreed not to bring their dates home and to use protection compulsorily. Her husband also said he wanted to know whom she was meeting.

Having said that, within a week, her husband had started seeing other women and would not return home most nights. The author admitted that she felt bad but decided to give it time.

On the other hand, the author was more careful as she wanted to have some feelings for the people she was going to be with. She started flirting with men. One of them was a client, and after a few weeks, she decided that she was ready to be intimate with him. She asked her husband whether he was free, and he said yes. So she told him her plan.

But he later called and said he was meeting a woman and wanted her to look after the kids. This repeated a few times, and the author got annoyed.

So one afternoon, when she was free, she went to her client’s house, and they got intimate. She wrote that she missed the feeling and enjoyed it.

But when her husband got to know, he was livid, saying she broke a rule, and she argued that he knew she was seeing him.

In the middle of the night, he woke her up, and they got intimate and repeated it every night since then. He said he was attracted to her again and wanted to become monogamous. But the author enjoys having other options and wants to remain in an open marriage.

What do you think about the author’s situation? Share your thoughts below.

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

