"Maybe I should try to find someone younger while I still can" Wife overhears her husband tell his brother

Aabha Gopan

How should one react when things get hard in life?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWJ7n_0hQHwMRd00
Photo by Timur Weber

Knowing one might never become a parent can be challenging for men and women. A man might feel less of a man if he can't have children, creating trauma. This might affect men psychologically, causing depression, anxiety, and stress-related illness.

But even today, the subject of men not being able to have children is a taboo.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man lies to his family about his wife being barren and badmouths her to his brother.

“Just isn’t sure if she is worth the effort”

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband have been together for eight years and married six years ago. But they couldn’t conceive after trying for a year. Upon consulting with a doctor, they learned that her husband couldn't have children. He always wanted to become a father, which was a huge deal for him.

After a while, her husband suggested they visit a sperm bank. Although she was doubtful, but he convinced her, saying they weren’t getting any younger and that he was okay with it.

But when they went through the book with descriptions of donors, her husband felt insecure about raising someone else’s child. So she stopped the appointment.

Her husband continued to act weird and would make weird remarks. Once, he also mocked her and her brother-in-law, saying they could have a child.

So she canceled the whole plan and said she didn’t want to have children with him due to his behavior.

Having said that, they were obliged to visit her husband’s family to attend a birthday party. It went fine until her mother-in-law asked her to get everyone inside. That's when she understood that her husband had told his family that she was having issues getting pregnant due to old age, and that they were having issues because of that.

Her husband said, "maybe I should try to find someone younger while I still can,” and “just isn’t sure if she is worth the effort.”

The author grabbed the car keys, and when the others asked why she was crying, she told everyone the truth. Later her husband returned home and was angry at her for sharing his secret and embarrassing him.

The author ends the post by saying that she is staying with her sister now and thinks their marriage is irreparable.

What do you think? Should the author have left without saying anything despite how her husband talked about her? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family# Couple# Baby

Comments / 0

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
68767 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip

Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.

Read full story
20 comments

Parents don't attend son's wedding because daughter's dog was sick

The impact of parental favoritism is not constrained to the unfavored child but also to the favored one. The unfavored child might resent their sibling and experience psychological issues. At the same time, the favored child might become spoiled.

Read full story
14 comments

Man complains his wife isn’t slim after delivery to friend’s wife

Should a husband ever be embarrassed by their wife’s recovering postpartum body?. A mother must give their body time to recover after delivery, which is a beautiful yet traumatizing experience for the body.

Read full story
100 comments

Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding

Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.

Read full story
280 comments

Woman spent $3000 from brother's account in a week

Helping one’s family financially is the right thing to do as long as they don’t take advantage of the kindness. One has to set healthy boundaries regarding money or show support by helping without involving money if a relative requests financial aid frequently.

Read full story
38 comments

"Is no one going to serve me my plate?'' Man demands pregnant daughter-in-law serve him food

Should the hostess serve food to the men at the table?. Traditionally, women served food for the men of the house before they did the same for themselves. Times have changed, and men have realized that they are more than capable of doing such things themselves. Also, women have progressed so much that they refuse to succumb to such requests.

Read full story
283 comments

Daughter wants old dad to pass away so that she can spend his money

Should one make time to spend with their aging parents?. Functioning as a caregiver to parents or any other old relative is a hard task that requires patience, effort, and sacrifice. Instead, some greedy adults care for their parents only for the inheritance.

Read full story
410 comments

Man kicks out sister for cooking 'spaghetti'

What should one do when a person refuses to acknowledge the severity of an allergy and purposely exposes the allergic person to the allergen?. Food allergy is sometimes not taken seriously as it affects people in different intensities. While a few might get away with minor symptoms, others might develop life-threatening issues if exposed to allergens.

Read full story
62 comments

Woman left pregnant daughter-in-law starve after eating her food

Pregnancy is a time when women usually have more than their regular portion of food because the baby demands more nourishment. It's pretty common during the second trimester, after the morning sickness reduces and the cravings develop.

Read full story
156 comments

“All chores must be done the moment she wakes up” Woman sets rules for mother to stay with her

Should one forgive a person who treated them poorly?. A mother’s love is crucial for developing a child into an emotionally healthy individual. During their teenage, children who experience their mother’s support and care are more likely to have healthy relationships.

Read full story
406 comments

Man wants to marry his sister's bully and give her their family heirloom veil

Can a person change their tormenting personality and become ‘nice’?. Bullying can affect children severely, causing depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Additionally, it can have long-term effects, and adults who were victims might view themselves as a less desirable and incapable individual.

Read full story
29 comments

Dad and step mom steals $3000 from teenage son to go on a trip to Paris

The average amount of college fees in the USA is over $35,000 for private ranked colleges and $22,000 for public ranked colleges. This could be why the total student loan debt in the country is $1.75 trillion.

Read full story
94 comments

Teenage girl refuses to let step-sister have her mother's wedding dress

A wedding dress holds a lot of sentimental value, especially if one of the parents associated with it is no more. So many brides wear their mother’s wedding dress for their marriage, trying to feel closer to their missing parent.

Read full story
41 comments

Man wants to be an open marriage because he isn't attracted to his wife anymore

What should one do if they don’t find their partner attractive?. The notion of open marriage, where the husband and wife can be intimate with others while they are married, is becoming popular.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman invades step daughter's privacy by reading her personal diary

Although teenagers have to be monitored and guided to make certain decisions, one must give them privacy. They may ask for more space from parents as they might be exploring ideas and understanding the type of person they want to be.

Read full story
57 comments

Woman makes daughter share her birthday gifts with step-daughter

Should one ‘make’ step-siblings get along with each other?. Nurturing relationships between siblings in a blended family is hard because it requires one to keep in mind the emotions and well-being of each child and their respective histories.

Read full story
162 comments

Bartender called "baby killer" for serving pregnant woman a glass of red wine

Consuming alcoholic beverages regularly is discouraged when one is expecting. But having a glass of wine once a month or so is controversial. However, a pregnant woman can decide whether to drink and bartenders in many US states, like New York, can’t legally refuse to serve a pregnant woman.

Read full story
347 comments

"Oops, sorry" Woman horrified after her sister leaves used birth control barrier under her bed

Maintaining proper hygiene after being intimate is essential for one’s health and clean surroundings. A part of this is discarding used birth control barriers. Additionally, one should see that their intimate activities don’t disturb others.

Read full story
1 comments

"I'm not happy about my wife coming out" Man called homophobic for being sad after wife comes out as a lesbian

Can one be happy for their spouse who comes out of the closet after years of marriage?. 7.1% of US adults identified as LGBTQ in 2021, and their number has increased significantly since 2012. Such a tremendous change could be because of the better acceptance of the LGBTQ community in today’s society.

Read full story
1121 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy