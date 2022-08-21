Woman makes daughter share her birthday gifts with step-daughter

Should one ‘make’ step-siblings get along with each other?

Nurturing relationships between siblings in a blended family is hard because it requires one to keep in mind the emotions and well-being of each child and their respective histories.

One has to give the children time to discuss routines, new family dynamics, and other important topics .

However, forcing them to be together might not have the desired result.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman makes her daughter share birthday gifts with her step-daughter.

"It's not our duty to give gifts to someone else's kid"

The author starts the post by saying that she was a single mother of Amy (15 years old), who came out three years ago. She married her current wife, Jenna, who has full custody of Nora (13 years old). The girls found it hard to have a second mom around, but they got along well. After the marriage, Jenna and Nora moved in with the author and Amy, and as Nora is a shy girl, she had difficulty making friends after the shift.

Since the girls’ birthdays are only two days apart and Nora doesn’t have many friends, the author and Jenna decided to have a joint birthday party. Most of the author’s family is abroad, so their gifts to the girls arrived a week before.

After the celebration, the girls started opening gifts, and it came to the author’s notice that Amy had at least 12 gifts from her family while Nora got only one. Amy got expensive gifts like designer clothes, a new phone, limited edition Funkos, etc., but Nora received only a $15 tumbler from Walmart. Nora had also received gifts from her extended family, but they also sent gifts for Amy.

So she blew up on the family chat group, and they clarified that Jenna and Nora were her problems. They replied, “It's not our duty to give gifts to someone else's kid," and "Amy deserved them since the author didn't even throw her own birthday party." The author’s family had left Nora out many times before, and although Nora was clearly hurt, she hid it.

So at night, the author asked Amy to share a few of her gifts, like clothes, with Nora. Amy refused to do that and cried, saying that the author always forced her to share everything with Nora.

Amy added that the author made them share a room and made sure they were both invited to the same parties and sleepovers so that Nora won't be left out. If the host didn’t invite one of them, the other couldn’t go. She said she didn’t want a joint birthday party in the first place and wanted to keep at least her own gifts. The author scolded Amy for being selfish, grounded her, and took a couple of presents to Nora.

Nora turned down the gifts because she didn’t want any issues with Amy and said it felt like pity. But Amy has been acting cold towards all three of them since then. So the author wonders whether what she did was wrong.

