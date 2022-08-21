Bartender called "baby killer" for serving pregnant woman a glass of red wine

Is serving wine to a pregnant woman wrong?

Consuming alcoholic beverages regularly is discouraged when one is expecting. But having a glass of wine once a month or so is controversial .

However, a pregnant woman can decide whether to drink and bartenders in many US states, like New York, can’t legally refuse to serve a pregnant woman.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a bartender was called a baby killer by her colleague for serving a pregnant woman a glass of wine.

The author starts the post by saying she bartends for some side cash on the weekend. She was training new staff when Annie (19 years old), a colleague, complained to her about a customer.

The customer was visibly 7-8 months pregnant and asked Annie for a glass of red wine, which she refused to serve.

The author wrote that even if a person looks pregnant, a bartender has to serve them. If not, the pregnant customer could file a discrimination lawsuit. So the author got her a glass of red wine.

Later, when Annie saw the customer with red wine, she asked to talk to the author privately and called her a “baby killer” and “terrible person.” By then, a few staff noticed what was happening and asked Annie to stop. The author explained to Annie that they had to serve pregnant women to avoid a lawsuit.

But Annie continued to talk about the incident to others even after two weeks, calling her a terrible person. The author got fed up and reported her to the GM.

This complaint, coupled with frequent call-offs and a lousy attitude, Annie was fired, and the author wonders whether she did the right thing.

