"Oops, sorry" Woman horrified after her sister leaves used birth control barrier under her bed

Maintaining proper hygiene after being intimate is essential for one’s health and clean surroundings. A part of this is discarding used birth control barriers .

Additionally, one should see that their intimate activities don’t disturb others .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman who identifies as an asexual found her sister’s used birth control barrier under her bed.

"Oops, sorry"

The author starts the post by saying that she is a 23-year-old asexual woman. Her 26-year-old sister and fiance, who got engaged two weeks ago, visited her four days back. So the author told her sister that she didn’t want to hear or see anything related to their intimate life.

However, the author heard the couple being intimate on the first night of their stay since they were very loud. She adds that their room and her room weren’t closed. So she just plugged in her earphone and listened to music. But it bothered her the next day, and she couldn’t concentrate at school or work.

The author had a few other similar experiences, like them being intimate in the shower. So she politely asked her sister whether they could keep it down. But her sister only smirked, apologized, and ensured it wouldn’t happen again.

Having said that, when the author cleaned her room one morning, she saw some trash under the bed. She was horrified when she took it out because it was a used birth control barrier.

The author felt like crying after she screamed and threw it on the floor. Her sister, who rushed to her, saw what happened, laughed, and said, "Oops, sorry."

Seeing the author’s reaction, her sister asked her to stop overreacting and told her that people in normal relationships get intimate physically all the time.

The author lost it when her sister also asked her to grow up. She asked her sister to leave the house if she couldn’t follow the rules and told her that it was pathetic that two grown people couldn’t learn to control themselves. Her sister and fiance left her house and later messaged them, saying that the author should attend therapy.

Now the author is wondering whether she was wrong to ask her sister to leave.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.