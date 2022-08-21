"I'm not happy about my wife coming out" Man called homophobic for being sad after wife comes out as a lesbian

Can one be happy for their spouse who comes out of the closet after years of marriage?

7.1% of US adults identified as LGBTQ in 2021, and their number has increased significantly since 2012. Such a tremendous change could be because of the better acceptance of the LGBTQ community in today’s society.

This change could play a role in motivating LGBTQ people who were in straight relationships to come out - which can be hard on their partners .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post titled, “I'm not happy about my wife coming out,” in which a man’s family forces him to be happy for his wife after she came out as a lesbian after being together for 20 years.

“I'm not happy about my wife coming out”

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife were together for 20 years. He gave up his dream job and became an office worker to support her and their two kids.

He assures that he was a good father and husband and gave her half of his life, efforts, love, and attention. He added that he is hopelessly in love with her.

But the author’s wife came out as a lesbian during their Friday date last month. She opened up about being oppressed by her parents and marrying him. Now that their children had grown up, she felt she could come out of the closet.

A week later, his children congratulated her for coming out, tormented him for not saying anything, and called him homophobic.

The author clarified that he doesn’t harbor any prejudice against the LGBTQ community and thinks one can love anyone.

But he will never be happy about the love of his life coming out as a lesbian. He says he is already broken, and the least he could do for himself is be entitled to his own emotions and decide what to feel.

The author ends the post by saying that he is currently on vacation and has muted his phone because all his family, except his brother, is insulting or complaining about him on social media.

