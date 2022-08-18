Bride wants to cancel wedding after sister miscarried

Who comes first, family or partner?

Whether to prioritize family or partner is a common question among couples. Experts agree that partners should be prioritized over family , and couples should set healthy boundaries for in-laws to avoid unnecessary interferences.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman asks her sister to cancel her (sister’s) wedding a day before the function after she (the woman) miscarried. The woman felt it was her sister’s responsibility to help her through the bad phase.

The author starts the post by saying that she received messages from her sister, who was around five months pregnant, that she had a miscarriage. She was supposed to be the maid of honor at the author’s wedding.

The author shares that all bookings were ready for the wedding, and a few guests were flying to attend her wedding. But she elaborates how devastated her sister might be and that she can’t have the wedding without her sister.

However, her fiance isn’t on board with her plan to cancel the wedding because they had been planning the wedding for a while. They also purposely picked his mother’s birthday for the function. But the author feels her sister would be devastated if they go forward with the wedding.

The author’s sister also told her that she wasn’t ready to celebrate anything and that it was the author’s responsibility to comfort her during the miscarriage.

How one’s partner is the most important

Prioritizing one’s spouse over family is important for the family. But the author didn’t realize this and couldn’t choose between her sister and husband.

Fortunately, before she canceled the wedding and flew to her sister, she realized from the Reddit replies that she was wrong. So she contacted her sister and let her know they were going forward with the wedding.

