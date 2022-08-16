Career-driven dad leaves daughter with his parents

Should one have children when they can’t be a good parent?

Kids are a great responsibility , and hence, one shouldn’t have them if they aren’t ready to put in the effort.

Neglecting a child after bringing them to life can lead to them performing poorly academically and lack of attachment.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man tells his son that he isn’t proud of him because he treats his daughter poorly.

“You should be proud”

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife had Jason when they were both 20. Jason worked hard to enroll in a prestigious university, and then married Sara and had a daughter, Simone.

Unfortunately, Sara passed away in a car accident before Simone’s 3rd birthday. So Jason brought up Simone for a year but moved two hours away after meeting his second wife, Iris. Currently, Simone lives with the author and his wife, and Jason visits every two months. Jason and Iris would stay for the day, give Simone a present, and leave.

The author says that Iris insists Simone moves in with them or they move closer because she wants to be Simone’s stepmom and spend time with her. But Jason disagrees because he thinks that Simone moving in would hurt his career.

Simone (11 years old) loves Jason, but he doesn’t spend much time with her. She makes him cards, drawings, etc. and is disheartened when her hero doesn’t spend time with her. Jason even forgot to call Simone on her birthday, and she cried.

Uninvolved Parenting

Children love their parent's attention, and parents neglecting them could have negative effects.

But Jason didn’t understand this, so he didn’t care for Simone.

Recently, Jason conducted a party to get promoted. During the party, Jason told the author that he should be proud. But the author shared that he wasn’t proud of his son (Jason). He expressed how Jason doesn’t care about Simone despite her loving him. His wife, Nina (Jason’s mother), also agreed with him.

But most other family members think the author and his wife chose the wrong time to call him out.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.