“I will be in the delivery room” Woman insists daughter-in-law let her in the delivery room

Should one follow the parents' rules when visiting the baby?

Grandparents have to keep in mind the basic rules that parents lay down for their children. It can be challenging for the children to understand what’s right and wrong only when both parents and grandparents say the same.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman disagrees with the rules her son and daughter-in-law set regarding their child.

The author starts the post by saying that her son, a 25-year-old, has been married to his wife, Sara (24-year-old), for three years and is now thinking of having a baby. Recently, while the author, her son, and her wife were together, the topic came up, and Sara told her that she and her husband had come up with a few rules regarding their children.

They didn’t want anyone posting their child’s pictures on social media.

Only a handful of people, including the author, were allowed to meet the baby in the hospital after the delivery.

They don’t want anyone to send pictures of their baby to others. Also, no one should show up unannounced in the hospital as Sara has anxiety and wants to be comfortable while recovering after delivery.

Finally, Sara wants only her husband in the labor room.

Then, the author quickly responded that she wanted to post the baby’s picture on social media because it wasn’t fair for those not in the hospital not to see the baby. Sara responded that the author wouldn’t be given access to see the baby then.

The author made peace with that rule but wanted to be in the delivery room.

She said that she wants to be there to welcome her first grandchild into the world and support her son, who will be in terrible pain after watching Sara in pain.

Sara responded, saying she would be in more pain than the author’s son and didn’t want the author in the room.

Respecting a new mother’s boundaries

There are several ways one can make a new mother’s life easy by respecting their boundaries .

But the author didn’t understand the purpose of the rules set by her son and daughter-in-law and pushed Sara to accept her terms.

So she approached her son and asked him to tell his wife that she would be in the room.

Her son clarified that if the author can’t follow the rules, she will be denied access to the baby. He added that he wants his wife to be comfortable while and after delivery. They had a short argument over that, and the author left.

Since she didn’t get any calls or messages from her son, she wonders whether she was wrong.

