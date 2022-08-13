Woman punishes BF's 12-year-old daughter by locking her out of the house

Should one risk a child’s safety while punishing them?

Punishing a child is necessary to mold their character by helping them differentiate between what is wrong and right. It also promotes good behavior, accountability, and self-control.

But punishment should never compromise their safety.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man’s girlfriend punishes his 12-year-old daughter by locking her out of the house surrounded by forests.

The author starts the post by saying that she and her ex-boyfriend (Mark) have a 12-year-old daughter, Cora, and he also has a girlfriend, Janet. But Janet doesn’t like children.

Recently, Janet tried to punish Cora by locking her out of the house. The author says that they all live in houses surrounded by forests, and anything could have happened to Cora.

Fortunately, Cora called the author and told her about the situation. So she picked up her daughter and called Mark since Janet wasn’t answering the door.

When she told Mark what happened, he asked her to listen to Janet’s side of the story. She replied that she didn’t care because no behavior could allow an adult to lock a 12-year-old out of the house. Even after she learned what had happened, she didn’t change her mind.

So the author asked her daughter how she would feel if the author filed for full custody. Her daughter said she didn’t care as long as she didn’t have to see Janet again.

Effective Punishments

Although punishments can help discipline children, one has to ensure they don’t negatively impact them.

But Mark’s girlfriend didn’t know how to punish children and risked Cora’s safety.

As for the author, when she told Mark she was filing for full custody, he told his mother, who later messaged her angrily. She learned that Mark had told his mother a different story. So she shared what actually happened, and his mother apologized to her.

She was later told that Mark’s mother called him a ‘horrible father’ and won’t talk to him if he continued his relationship with Janet.

Mark now says that the author is a bad person and mom, and her sister thinks she could have handled the situation better.

