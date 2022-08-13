Woman refuses to be bridesmaid in sister's wedding with her ex-boyfriend

Can one forgive infidelity easily?

Pain caused by infidelity doesn’t fade away easily as one might go through post-traumatic stress and have trust issues.

People might also cut contact with their partner and the other person involved after the infidelity.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman refuses to be her sister’s bridesmaid, after she had an affair with her ex-boyfriend. Her sister is marrying her ex-boyfriend.

The author starts the post by saying that she and her sister, Lexi, were pretty close until Lexi had an affair with her ex-boyfriend, Jonah. Jonah and Lexi are tying the knot in August.

She hadn’t talked to Lexi until the latter called to ask whether she could be the bridesmaid since it would mean a lot to her. The author got furious and told her that she was messed up for even asking and clarified that she wouldn’t be the bridesmaid.

Lexi added that she had already bought the dress and if the author didn’t agree, she would be letting her down and wasting her money. When the author didn’t budge, Lexi said she was being insensitive and holding a grudge against her.

Infidelity and its effects

Infidelity has lasting effects . It can damage one’s self-esteem and cause loss of trust and emotional instability.

Having said that, her parents asked her to come over for dinner and tried to convince her to agree to be Lexi's bridesmaid. Her mother said the author shouldn’t care about Jonah and do it for Lexi. She clarified that she wouldn’t even go to the wedding.

Her father got angry and kicked her out of the house and stopped talking to her, calling her selfish.

What do you think? Should the author accept her sister’s offer and become the bridesmaid? Share your thoughts below.