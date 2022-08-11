Adoptive mother planned to 'rehome' kids if ex wouldn't take them

Can one rehome their adopted kids?

Raising children can be time-consuming , expensive, and might take a lot of effort. None the least, parenting is also emotionally and mentally draining .

So one always has to think twice before having or adopting a child.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman insisted her soon-to-be ex-husband take in her children, whom she adopted with another man. She didn’t want the adopted children anymore because she had her biological children.

The author starts the post by saying that when he married his soon-to-be ex-wife, Sally, she had four biological children and two adopted daughters. He had a biological daughter and son from his previous relationship. Later, they had a son together.

The author explains that Sally’s biological children spent every two weeks for the past four years with them, while her adopted children were always with her (their adoptive dad didn’t want them). Since his ex-wife (the ex-wife before Sally) didn’t want his children, they lived with him full-time.

Having said that, Sally wants the author to take in her adopted children as a part of divorce proceedings because she doesn’t want them. She said she already had a biological daughter and didn't need the adopted girls anymore. She is also adamant because she said the adoption agency ‘cheated’ her by giving her a half Vietnamese and South Korean child when she wanted a Eurasian child.

The author says he doesn’t want the adopted children either because they still see Sally’s ex as their father, and he also can’t afford to have any more children. Then, he called the CPS on her when she mentioned she would rehome them if he didn’t take them.

Neglecting adopted children

CPS contacted Sally’s ex-husband (with whom she adopted the children) and is being investigated for neglect. Sally will also be investigated. Meanwhile, CPS will have custody of all her children.

Sally doesn’t understand why the author wouldn’t take the children when he has the space to do so. She said he overreacted and that they could have solved the issue differently.

