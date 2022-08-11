Woman refuses to give 'spoiled' nephew his birthday gift

How badly can favoritism affect a child?

Parental favoritism can emotionally disturb the unfavored child, and they may suffer from depression, have low self-worth, resent their siblings, and harbor anger towards the parent exhibiting partiality.

Favoritism can also cause behavioral problems in the favored child. They might oversee their weaknesses and put in only a little hard work when more is needed.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman refused to give her nephew the gift she brought for him after he mistreated his little sister.

The author starts the post by saying that her 12-year-old nephew, Josh, is very spoiled by his parents (the author’s brother and sister-in-law), who favors him over his little 9-year-old sister, Lou.

Due to this blatant favoritism, Josh is entitled and very mean to his sister, and the parents often don’t believe Lou when she complains about what Josh does to her stuff.

However, when the kids are with the author for the weekend, Josh behaves well because she is very strict with them.

The author adds that Lou had won a spelling bee competition last week, and her parents brushed it off. So the day before Josh’s birthday, she took him and Lou out. She got Lou a stuffed animal as a ‘You did great!’ gift and let Josh pick a birthday gift (he chose a game).

On the day of Josh’s birthday, the author learned that Lou was grounded and not allowed to attend. Her two friends who were invited were also sent back.

The author felt the punishment was a little harsh and got to know from Josh’s friend that Lou and Josh got into an argument over the TV remote, and Josh destroyed the stuffed animal the author had got her, saying she didn’t deserve it. Then, Lou screamed at him.

That’s when her brother got angry and grounded her for throwing a temper tantrum.

He made Lou pick up all the pieces of the stuffed animal and throw them in the trash while she cried. Josh’s friend also said that Josh goaded his parents to ground Lou.

Effects of Parental Favoritism

Parental favoritism is universally problematic. The bias might create a wedge between the siblings, resulting in sibling rivalry .

Unfortunately, the author’s brother and his wife are unaware of the implications of their actions.

As for the author, she was furious at the parents for how they handled the situation and refused to give Josh his birthday present, saying he was mean to his sister. She also berated her brother and sister-in-law for their favoritism.

But, now, the author’s family is angry at her for not giving Josh his present.

What do you think? Should the author have given her nephew the gift despite his rude behavior? Share your thoughts below.