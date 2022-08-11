Man tried to take away VIP concert ticket from girlfriend

Should one choose to keep a promise when it involves hurting a child’s feelings?

Keeping all promises can be difficult, especially when the circumstances don’t support it. However, one can decide to follow through with the promise or not after considering their priorities . Keeping a promise could also make one prioritize their partner over another person.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man had to take away his girlfriend’s VIP ticket to a concert after his cousin told her friend that she could go. An article was also published on this post in Newsweek by Kate Fowler on 10th August.

The author starts the post by saying that he had three VIP tickets to see an artist. His cousin, a 14-year-old girl, and girlfriend are diehard fans of the artist, so he planned to take them. He told both of them about the tickets separately but didn’t mention who the 3rd ticket was for.

So his cousin told her best friend, who had lost her mother and grandmother a few months back, that she could come. The author got to know this only at a function hosted by his cousin’s parents.

His cousin’s best friend was thrilled that he got her a ticket, and he couldn’t bring himself to tell her that she couldn’t come. So he thought of asking his girlfriend to take them, but his uncle and mother said they didn’t know his girlfriend well enough. They asked him to either tell his cousin’s friend or his girlfriend that they couldn’t come.

The author admits that it was a difficult situation, but he didn’t want to hurt a little girl’s feelings, so took away the ticket from his girlfriend.

Although she was upset when he told her his decision, she said she wasn’t and said he did the right thing.

However, he feels bad because he had hyped up the event to her a lot, and she had bought a new dress, learned to do make-up, and prepared well for the event. So he knew she was disappointed.

Making a commitment

Later, based on the Reddit comments, he decided to confront his cousin on why she didn’t confirm with him before she asked her friend to join.

Turns out that his cousin acknowledged there could have been someone else but thought she could get away with it if she told him about her friend.

So he gave her two choices, either give up her ticket for her best friend, or they both (she and her friend) don’t go. His cousin chose the second. So he decided to go with his girlfriend to the event and buy her something with the money he would get by selling the third ticket.

What do you think? Was the author right to uninvite his cousin and her friend and take his girlfriend to the concert?

Share your thoughts below.