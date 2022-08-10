"Toaster is too complicated to use," Man refuses to cook after being brought up in a home with outdated gender norms

Are only women responsible for cooking food?

Cooking is a life skill and can make one independent. Additionally, cooking food is cost-effective when compared to dining out.

But some men still consider it a gender-specific role and refuse to learn to cook and depend on the women in their lives.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man refuses to learn how to use a toaster, boil noodles, and other basic cooking lessons because of his outdated gender beliefs.

The author starts the post by saying that her boyfriend grew up in a house with outdated gender norms. So he didn’t clean or cook till he moved in with her.

Although her boyfriend washes dishes and does laundry now, he refuses to learn to cook. All he does is microwave frozen meals. She tried giving him lessons on how to use a toaster and turn on the oven or stove, but it seems to have no effect. He claims that the "toaster is too complicated to use."

Having said that, the author went on a trip. She was in charge of buying groceries and realized that frozen meals are costly. So she bought some easy ingredients for her boyfriend to cook.

Before she left for the trip, she gave him lessons on how to turn on the oven, toaster, and stove, as well as how to boil/scramble eggs, etc. She also bought the ingredients required to make a salad or sandwich.

When the author returned a week later, her boyfriend was angry that she left him to starve when she knew he couldn't cook. She retaliated, saying she had told him what to do. He gave excuses like “Setting the oven/temp is too complicated" and "He cut his finger chopping onions and couldn't chop any until his cut healed.”

Now he claims that she was wrong to have not bought his frozen meals.

Men who can’t cook

A man who can’t cook shows that he can’t take care of himself and would expect others to cook for him. This is a huge red flag in a relationship.

As for the author, she admits that she should have told him about his frozen meals, but she feels her actions are justified after she gave months of classes on the most straightforward cooking concepts.

