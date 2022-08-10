Mother gets son 'paternity present' to be away from his baby

Do women require their partners’ help after delivery?

Paternity leave is the time for fathers’ to bond with their newborns and support their emotionally and physically exhausted partners. Additionally, it can ensure better gender equity at home and at the workspace.

These leaves are important because the mother and baby may face difficulties due to the father’s absence.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman gets her son a vacation present for the last two weeks of his parental leave, leaving behind his girlfriend and their baby.

The author starts the post by saying that she is 37 weeks pregnant and her boyfriend had taken three weeks of paternal leave to adjust to being parents. This is her first delivery, and she is upset.

Having said that, her boyfriend’s mother bought her son a ‘paternity present’ for the last two weeks of his paternity leave. She brought an all-expense ticket to Italy for her son during his last two weeks of leave.

The author’s boyfriend’s mom also gifted her and the baby a jade stone bracelet each, as it's part of their culture.

However, the author clarified that her boyfriend’s leave was for helping with the baby and not vacationing. But his mother said one week was long enough for that.

Then, the author told her boyfriend that she didn’t want him to go and that his mother should have consulted with them before booking. Her boyfriend’s mother left in tears, calling the author ungrateful.

Father’s importance after delivery

Post-delivery, a father’s role is to help their partners by providing emotional and physical support.

But the author’s boyfriend’s mother didn’t understand this and undermined her son’s role after delivery. She insisted her son go on vacation despite his girlfriend clarifying that she would like to have him with her.

What do you think? Should the author ask her boyfriend to stay with her despite the expensive gift? Share your thoughts below.