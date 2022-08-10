Woman demands husband share late ex-wife's savings

Is one’s step-daughter entitled to their ex-wife’s money?

Managing and distributing finances can be confusing in a blended family. Since the children involved might have more than one monetary source, the stepchild or stepmom could become jealous.

So it’s possible that a parent becomes jealous of the benefits one of the children involved gets.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman demands her husband share his ex-wife’s savings for their daughter with his step-daughter.

The author starts the post by saying that he married Ashley, who has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. He also has a 17-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Sam.

Sam had started saving for their daughter's college years ago. They had decided that while Sam saved up for college, he would take care of their daughter’s adolescent and extracurricular activities, hobbies, etc.

When Sam passed away two years back, he learned that she had saved a huge amount of money for their daughter, covering her college and extra activities.

On the other hand, the author and Ashley started saving for his step-daughter’s education only after they married seven years ago. Even then, they couldn’t make massive contributions to the fund.

So Ashley got upset over the fact that his daughter would have money to ‘spare’ after college. The issue became severe after his daughter told him that she would be going to a nearby community college to be near her grandparents.

That’s when Ashley discussed how some money could go to her daughter (his step-daughter). But the author said no, stating that it wasn’t their money to take. He also pointed out that it would be like stealing his late ex-wife’s or daughter’s money because he had never contributed to the fund directly.

Step-children and inheritance rights

Step-children don’t have inheritance rights if one hasn’t legally adopted them.

In the author’s case, Ashley’s daughter isn’t even Sam’s step-child and isn’t entitled to the latter’s savings.

Ashley went off about Sam saving such a huge amount, knowing that her daughter (with the author) had a step-sister, and called her selfish for making her daughter much better off than her only sibling.

The author asked his wife to get over it, stating that Sam had only one child to think about, and she isn’t responsible for his step-daughter or any other kids he has. He also told her that his step-daughter isn’t entitled to his daughter’s or ex-wife’s money. Then, Ashley called him callous about her daughter’s disadvantage.

What do you think? Should the author ask his daughter to share her college fund with her step-sister? Or should the author stick to his decision because his late ex-wife’s savings is not his step-daughter’s?

