Man refuses to transfer guardianship of children to lesbian sister

Don’t all children deserve guardians that appreciate them?

Same-sex parents raise approximately 191,000 children , and it’s estimated that over 29% of LGBTQ+ adults are raising children who are under 18 years.

Also, according to a study, children brought up by same-sex parents do better in school than those with different-sex parents.

Despite this, LGBTQ+ parents face discrimination and are viewed as incapable of raising a child.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman decides to transfer the guardianship of her two nieces (brother’s twin daughters) to her lesbian sister, against their brother’s wishes. The woman isn’t interested in parenting and doesn’t think the children will get the life they deserve if they stay with her.

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband are childfree by choice. Her younger brother, Dmitri, has twin daughters (4 years old) and was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer and has only six months to live. He wants the author and her husband to be the girls’ guardians after he dies and has also left a huge inheritance.

But the author isn’t very close to her nieces. The kids have only stayed overnight with them a few times. Although the author and her husband got them birthday gifts, they wouldn’t attend their parties as they didn’t want to be around kids.

On the other hand, the author’s and Dmitri’s sister, Tabitha, have been married for six years and have a 2-year-old boy and a newborn baby girl. Tabitha and her wife are doing well and lead a comfortable life.

The author feels that Dmitri’s twin daughters would be much happier with Tabitha than with herself. Also, the author admits that she has no interest in raising the girls and thinks they might sense that.

Moreover, Tabitha has expressed interest in raising the girls as they want to expand their family. Although Dmitri knows this, he doesn’t want to keep Tabitha as the guardian.

The problem is that Dmitri disapproves of Tabitha’s way of living since she came out. Even though the author suggested that Tabitha would be a better guardian than herself, Dmitri wouldn’t budge and made sure that the girls would have no contact with Tabitha.

So the author has decided to accept the guardianship of her nieces and transfer it to Tabitha and her wife after her brother passes away. The author ends the post by saying that she doesn’t like lying to her brother, but her decision is best for everybody. She also fears her nieces’ reactions when they know the author lied to them.

Discrimination against same-sex parents

Several studies have shown that the sexual orientation of parents doesn’t affect their parenting skills. But still, LGBTQ+ parents face discrimination.

