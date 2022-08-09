"Go ask your favorite child" Woman refuses to tend to sick mother

Should one help a parent who outrightly displayed favoritism?

Some parents may differentiate between their children and shower one with more love, attention, and resources.

This, in long term , can cause depression , anxiety, low self-worth, feelings of rejection, and more, in the child who is avoided.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman clarified that she wouldn’t help her sick mom as the parent favored her son more.

The author (a 27-year-old woman) starts the post by saying that her mother, Kimber, didn’t want a daughter and favored her twin brother, Jack, more. Even now, Jack is allowed to do as he pleases, and their mother dots on him.

On the other hand, Kimber did the bare minimum for the author emotionally. When the author was nine years old, Kimber told her that she would have to move out at 18.

For their 13th birthday (since they’re twins), Kimber took Jack to Disneyland and left the author with a relative, stating that the latter got a B in science.

During her teenage years, the author had to continuously work to buy a car for herself, but Kimber bought new cars twice for Jack before he turned 17 (after he totaled his previous ones).

Moreover, the author had to work to pay for her college tuition because her mother wouldn’t give her a dime after she turned 18. So she took loans.

Whereas Kimber paid for all of Jack’s expenses. He dropped out of business college because it was hard. Later, he boasted about going to law college, but the university kicked him out for bad grades.

Now, the author completed her master’s degree and has a well-paying job, good friends, and a boyfriend. On the other hand, her twin brother still stays with Kimber and spends his time playing video games.

Over the years, the author has tried to tell Kimber how favoritism has affected her. But her mother denied the incidents and says the author exaggerated or Jack needed or deserved it more.

Having said that, Kimber called the author and asked the latter to get some soup because the former was sick. The author knew Kimber was admitted to the hospital for an infection and discharged with antibiotics. The author recollects that when she was ill as a child, Kimber left her to tend to herself and said her coughs aggravated her.

So the author refused to do so, saying, “Go ask your favorite child,” and Kimber asked her to stop being childish. But the author hung up.

Duties of a parent

Parents are responsible for providing their children with clothing, food, and shelter. They also must protect their child’s rights until they’re old enough to be on their own.

As for the author, Kimber’s friend called her, saying she was petty and cruel for not caring for her sick mother. She added that the author owed Kimber for providing her shelter, food, and clothing.

Now, the author wonders whether she was wrong.

What do you think? Should the author forgive her mother and help her get better? Or should she ignore her mother, as the author did during her childhood?

