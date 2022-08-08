“I'm not your mom” Woman refuses niece’s mother’s day card

How valuable are the gifts kids make?

Showing children can help them feel loved and cared for, develop better mental and physical health, and increase brain development and memory.

On the other hand, hurting them emotionally can make them feel worthless and give them the idea that one doesn’t care for them.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman refuses to accept the mother’s day card that her niece got her because she is childfree. She felt her sister was taking a dig at her using the mother’s day card.

The author starts the post by saying that she is childfree. Although her parents wanted grandkids, they support her choice because her sister already has two kids.

Then, the author shares an incident that happened a few months back. During the mother’s day lunch, her niece gave all women of their family a handmade mother’s day card. Her card said, “To the best (author’s name) ever. Happy Mother's day.”

But the author politely refused the card because she felt her niece hadn’t made the card herself and that her sister was using the situation to jab her for her ‘childfree’ choice.

The author told her niece, “I'm not your mom, and you can give me a card like that on my birthday.”

Her niece almost cried due to the rejection, but her sister intervened and distracted her. So they had lunch and dispersed.

Having said that, recently, the author celebrated her birthday, and her niece made a birthday card, saying, “Happy birthday (the name her niece calls her).” Seeing the card, the author joked to her sister that it looked like a heartfelt card and not an indirect jab.

Her sister was confused at first and then realized what the author was referring to. She got mad and said, “Oh yeah, the card you made my daughter cry over. I'm sorry your niece loves you so much that she spent her time making a mother's day card for you."

Then the author explained that there was no need to give her a mother’s day card. She added that giving a mother’s day card to all women, irrespective of whether they were moms, was wrong. Her sister told her that mother’s day applied to loving aunts as well.

Celebrating mother’s day

Mother’s day is about celebrating all women, not just mothers. One can celebrate mother’s day for a step-mom, sister, grandmother, aunt, or any other mother-figure in their life. But the author didn’t understand this and refused to accept her niece’s handmade gift.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to return something her niece made her?