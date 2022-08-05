Man furious at girlfriend for baking food his mother won't like

Aabha Gopan

Why should one try to please their partner’s parents?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXimX_0h5ttqO600
Photo by Afif Kusuma

It's natural to want one’s partner’s parents to love them. Getting on your partner’s parents’ good books can smoothen your love life and ease their approval for marriage.

However, some parents can be challenging, and impressing them can be arduous.

This topic was highlighted in a recent article published in Newsweek by Ashley Gale on August 4th. The article is about a Reddit post where a man yells at his girlfriend for making food that his mother doesn’t like. He felt she had to cook something his mother would appreciate to impress her.

The author starts the post by saying that he and his girlfriend, Rosie, have been dating for a year. He says that Rosie and his mother don’t get along because of their contrasting personalities. While Rosie is modern and outgoing, his mother is conservative and reserved. His mother also never liked anyone he dated and he had to shut her down when she made snarky comments about them.

Having said that, the author’s mother is hosting a dinner party, and everyone has to take some food with them (in their culture). He felt it was an excellent opportunity for Rosie and his mother to bond.

The author asked Rosie to cook something that isn’t sweet, but she wanted to bake because she was good at that. So he suggested she google a recipe. When he returned after a while, he saw Rosie making macaron batter and flipped, saying she was being petty. Rosie also got furious and said that she didn’t care what his mother taught and that his mother was not the only guest at the party. Then, he mistakenly asked her not to attend the party, and she confirmed she wouldn’t even if he changed his mind.

How to manage one’s partner’s overbearing mother?

Unfortunately, one could end up with a partner whose mother is overbearing. To ensure one’s relationship with their partner isn’t affected, they can follow some widely accepted tips used to get along with such mothers.

As for the author, he is now worried that his mother won’t like Rosie at all if she doesn’t go to the party.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to ask his girlfriend to make something his mother likes? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Family Relationships# Relationships# Boyfriend# Parents

Comments / 73

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
59193 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Man refuses to transfer guardianship of children to lesbian sister

Don’t all children deserve guardians that appreciate them?. Same-sex parents raise approximately 191,000 children, and it’s estimated that over 29% of LGBTQ+ adults are raising children who are under 18 years.

Read full story
82 comments

"Go ask your favorite child" Woman refuses to tend to sick mother

Should one help a parent who outrightly displayed favoritism?. Some parents may differentiate between their children and shower one with more love, attention, and resources. This, in long term, can cause depression, anxiety, low self-worth, feelings of rejection, and more, in the child who is avoided.

Read full story
125 comments

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.

Read full story
213 comments

Man emails his ex, saying their breakup daunts him, a day before his wedding

What if one can’t get over their ex even when they’re getting married?. Erasing feelings and memories connected to an ex can be hard, especially when you still care for them. Some love their ex months or years after their breakup.

Read full story
26 comments

“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words

Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.

Read full story
644 comments

Step-sister makes woman homeless at the peak of her pregnancy

Babies depend on their parents during the first few months after birth and don’t necessarily require a room for themselves. In fact, according to experts, it's best to have a baby share a room with its parents initially but sleep in a different bed or cradle.

Read full story
97 comments

Bride furious after fiancé cancels all vegan options from their wedding food menu

Weddings are huge affairs that require careful planning and attending to the needs of different types of guests. One of the most important and stressful parts of wedding planning is deciding the menu.

Read full story
45 comments

“I paid for your ticket! Isn’t that enough?” Man furious after wife refused to fly in economy

Should unemployed wives get the same treatment as their employed husbands?. A stay-at-home mother contributes to society by raising its future generation to be responsible citizens. From a family point of view, they look after the needs of the family, cook food, maintain a clean house, and so on.

Read full story
289 comments

Man calls pregnant wife 'ridiculous' for crying over soup

Pregnancy cravings are sudden urges to eat a particular food. These cravings happen due to hormonal and sensory changes and ensure that the pregnant woman gets enough nutrition.

Read full story
18 comments

Man asks sister to terminate pregnancy after husband dies

Being a single mother is hard as they will have to provide and care for the child themselves. They can feel lonely and stressed and experience financial issues. But more than 80% of single-parent households are run by single mothers, and 18.4% of them are either separated or widowed.

Read full story
322 comments

Man complains about how having a baby sabotaged his life

One should decide to have a baby only after understanding the changes it would bring to one’s life. Although parenting is a joyous experience, it can often be overwhelming. Caring for a child and attending to their many needs can be physically exhausting.

Read full story
179 comments

Young mother sabotages sister's vacation by making her babysit

Is it the aunt’s or uncle’s responsibility to babysit during their vacation?. Spending time with kids can wear out an introvert due to overstimulation from kids, who are usually highly energetic and loud. If they do babysit, introverts require some alone time to recharge regularly.

Read full story
42 comments

Man refuses to let girlfriend attend sister's wedding without his children

A Reddit post about a man who refuses to let his girlfriend attend her sister’s wedding without his children went viral with over 15,900 upvotes and 5,000 comments. The author starts the post by saying that she has been dating John, a single dad to three boys, for two years. She explains that he had his first son with his late wife and second and third with his ex-girlfriend, who isn’t in the picture anymore. She adds that John’s first son didn’t bond well with his half-brothers.

Read full story

Man embarrasses girlfriend's Italian family by speaking Italian

A recent Reddit post about a man who was having dinner with his girlfriend’s family went viral with over 24K upvotes and 1.5K comments. His girlfriend’s family took pride in their Italian ancestry and kept making jokes at his expense. The post was also published in Newsweek by Ashley Gale on 29th July 2022.

Read full story
122 comments

Woman leaves nephew unattended for 4 hours because she doesn't babysit

Should one ever leave a baby unsupervised to prove a point?. Should one ever leave a baby unsupervised to prove a point?. A recent Reddit post about a woman who left her nephew in the entryway for 4 hours because she didn’t agree to babysit went viral with over 11K upvotes and 3.5K comments. The online post was also published in Newsbreak by Matt Keeley on 29th July 2022.

Read full story
603 comments

Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'

How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman uninvites parents from wedding because they gave up her room

Is it right to uninvite one’s parents to their wedding over disagreements?. Usually, ‘difficult people’ have less empathy and are highly critical, making it hard to grow a smooth and healthy relationship with them. Such people may also belittle others, insist everything happens their way, and can’t regulate their emotions.

Read full story
2 comments

'All natural' woman throws water on a napping 'fake' woman to 'loosen her up'

Should one show hatred towards a person for having different likes?. People who enforce their ideologies on others can drain those with them. It can make people think the person trying to impose their ideas doesn't respect or care about their ideas.

Read full story
46 comments

Single dad horrified after accidently reading teenage daughter's texts

Teenage is a tricky phase of life where children find their identities, undergo body changes and hormone surges, develop a sense of independence, and more. Some teenagers might engage in illegal (for their age) activities. Therefore, parents might have to observe their teenagers to guide them correctly.

Read full story
1022 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy