Woman refuses to let 9-year-old nephew at her wedding

Aabha Gopan

Do naughty children ruin weddings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8brD_0gt3ip0X00
Photo by Marta Wave

A wedding is a precious event in a couple’s life, and they try their best to make it perfect. However, noisy children can cause inconvenience to others at a wedding and ruin the couple’s day.

As a result, quite a few weddings have asked guests not to bring children.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who refused to let her 9-year-old nephew at her wedding.

Should one have the final say in their sibling’s wedding guest list?

The author starts the post by saying that she and her fiance had decided they didn’t want her 9-year-old nephew at their wedding.

The author says this wasn’t the first time her nephew was banned from functions. He has also gotten suspended from school because of his behavior, but her sister hasn’t done anything about it.

The author adds that her nephew is out of control and doesn’t listen or sit still for even a minute. He also ruined her wedding dress which she had specifically asked him not to.

On the day he did that, her sister and children had dropped by her house unannounced while she was working on the wedding dress (she’s a fashion designer). She asked her nephew and niece not to go near the office where she was designing. But the boy not only went inside her office but also cut her wedding dress on purpose while the author was getting them some snacks. Moreover, the sister didn’t even make her nephew apologize and blamed the author for leaving the scissors in the open in the room.

When the author’s sister got to know about her decision, her sister told her that she wouldn’t attend the wedding if her son weren’t allowed.

Deciding whom to invite for a wedding

There are several reasons why a couple might decide to exclude children from weddings. No matter the reason, the couple has the right to make the ultimate decision.

But the author’s sister didn’t understand this and tried to persuade the author to invite her son.

The author’s mother also sided with her sister and felt the boy should be allowed. But her brother agrees with her and says this might make their sister assess her son’s behavior.

What do you think? Should the author let her nephew attend the wedding? Share your thoughts below.

