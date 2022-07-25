Woman denies daughter-in-law a seat at a table because she arrived late

How should one react when their mother-in-law disrespects them publicly?

Some in-laws can sabotage their child’s marriage by invading privacy, forcing them to choose sides, and overstepping boundaries.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman whose mother-in-law asked her to leave a restaurant after the table didn’t have any empty seats. Her husband didn’t catch her a seat or interfere when his mother disrespected his wife.

Should a person ignore when someone else insults them?

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband have been married for three years. Her mother-in-law excludes her from functions because she was ‘working too much.’ But the author thinks it isn’t true because she has been excluded from events even after she made time.

Recently, the author’s mother-in-law invited her for dinner to celebrate the latter’s recovery. Since she had to work, she informed everyone that she would be there by 8 PM. She is certain that her husband knew she would be there.

But when the author arrived at the restaurant, the table was full, and her mother-in-law asked her to take her husband’s seat or go home.

Reacting to an insult

There are many ways to react to an insult , and how each person reacts could be different.

As for the author, she was so upset that she took an entire table for herself, had dinner and dessert, and left. Her husband and mother-in-law threw daggers at her when she left the restaurant.

When her husband returned, he criticized her for embarrassing his mother by not leaving when she asked her to. He told her she was just a ‘guest’ and had been pouting about it for days.

So the author is wondering whether she should have just left the restaurant.

