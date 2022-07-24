Woman fires an employee for taking leftover food

Is it wrong to take leftover food?

108 billion pounds of food or 130 billion meals, which is worth more than $408 billion in food, is thrown away every year in the US. And around 40% of food is wasted in the country.

If so, is it wrong to take food that might be thrown away?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who fired an employee for taking leftover food from their shop. The employee is a single mother who sometimes skips meals to feed her child.

Should one waste food rather than give it to someone in need?

The author starts the post by saying that her husband and father-in-law have several sandwich shops spread across two states. Last year, they opened a shop in a new location, and she was in charge of the day-to-day operations.

The author says their shop is closed on Sundays, so the leftover food from Saturday will be thrown out because it can’t be used for Monday.

Although the author trusts the manager, she reviews the security camera footage for assurance. Recently, she learned on one Saturday night from the security camera footage that an employee took bread home. Even though another employee saw this, didn’t report it.

The author confronted the employee who witnessed the incident because she had been working with them longer. She admitted that the other employee took the bread but added that the amount she took was meager compared to that thrown away. She said it was just someone trying to feed themselves.

Then, the author confronted the employee that took the bread. The employee apologized and explained that she was a single mother and wasn’t making enough to make food stamps. She added that she couldn’t buy enough food to feed a growing child and skipped food herself.

When should one fire an employee?

An employer needs to fire an employee when their lack of work ethic or behavior is affecting other employees.

But the author didn’t know this and fired the employee.

She felt the employee stole from the shop and asked the manager to fire her. The manager was confused and asked whether she could just give the employee a warning. The author adds that she pays her employees well.

Now she is wondering whether she did wrong by firing the employee.

What do you think? Should the author have ignored what the employee did? Share your comments below.