Woman fires an employee for taking leftover food

Aabha Gopan

Is it wrong to take leftover food?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NKQO_0gqtACrW00
Photo by RODNAE Productions

108 billion pounds of food or 130 billion meals, which is worth more than $408 billion in food, is thrown away every year in the US. And around 40% of food is wasted in the country.

If so, is it wrong to take food that might be thrown away?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who fired an employee for taking leftover food from their shop. The employee is a single mother who sometimes skips meals to feed her child.

Should one waste food rather than give it to someone in need?

The author starts the post by saying that her husband and father-in-law have several sandwich shops spread across two states. Last year, they opened a shop in a new location, and she was in charge of the day-to-day operations.

The author says their shop is closed on Sundays, so the leftover food from Saturday will be thrown out because it can’t be used for Monday.

Although the author trusts the manager, she reviews the security camera footage for assurance. Recently, she learned on one Saturday night from the security camera footage that an employee took bread home. Even though another employee saw this, didn’t report it.

The author confronted the employee who witnessed the incident because she had been working with them longer. She admitted that the other employee took the bread but added that the amount she took was meager compared to that thrown away. She said it was just someone trying to feed themselves.

Then, the author confronted the employee that took the bread. The employee apologized and explained that she was a single mother and wasn’t making enough to make food stamps. She added that she couldn’t buy enough food to feed a growing child and skipped food herself.

When should one fire an employee?

An employer needs to fire an employee when their lack of work ethic or behavior is affecting other employees.

But the author didn’t know this and fired the employee.

She felt the employee stole from the shop and asked the manager to fire her. The manager was confused and asked whether she could just give the employee a warning. The author adds that she pays her employees well.

Now she is wondering whether she did wrong by firing the employee.

What do you think? Should the author have ignored what the employee did? Share your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family relationships# Employee# Poverty

Comments / 716

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
51448 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Single dad horrified after accidently reading teenage daughter's texts

Teenage is a tricky phase of life where children find their identities, undergo body changes and hormone surges, develop a sense of independence, and more. Some teenagers might engage in illegal (for their age) activities. Therefore, parents might have to observe their teenagers to guide them correctly.

Read full story
585 comments

Woman refuses to let 9-year-old nephew at her wedding

A wedding is a precious event in a couple’s life, and they try their best to make it perfect. However, noisy children can cause inconvenience to others at a wedding and ruin the couple’s day.

Read full story
98 comments

Woman denies daughter-in-law a seat at a table because she arrived late

How should one react when their mother-in-law disrespects them publicly?. Some in-laws can sabotage their child’s marriage by invading privacy, forcing them to choose sides, and overstepping boundaries.

Read full story
277 comments

Dad's girlfriend punishes his son by throwing away blanket made by his mom

Raising a child is a hard task, especially when they are at an age that requires constant attention and guidance. But unlike adults, toddlers and preschoolers can’t comprehend all forms of punishment, and the person caring for them has to be careful not to set bad examples. So one should restrain from being rude to children as it’s an ineffective technique and can misshape their character.

Read full story
347 comments

Step-brother refuses to apologize to cancer survivor teenager

What should a parent do when they see their cancer survivor child being bullied?. Children who are going through cancer treatment may experience confusion, sadness, embarrassment, anger, fear, and many other emotions.

Read full story
69 comments

Mom guilt trips daughter to take blame for her mistake

Guilt tripping is a powerful technique to control a person’s actions, thoughts, and behavior. Sometimes it involves inducing unjust feelings of guilt in a person’s mind and manipulating their actions.

Read full story
57 comments

Woman says her cousin is a 'threat to her marriage'

Getting unwanted attention from a family member can be downright annoying and uncomfortable. This is especially true when the person, who is flirting, is married. One might wonder whether they’re giving off any vibes or if they're doing it just for fun. But the situation could become spooky if the person keeps showing signs.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman refuses to put fiancé on house title after he played a prank

Is it right to ask a person to include one’s name in their family property deed?. A property deed is a powerful document that says one is the owner of a particular property. The property holder, whose name is in the deed, has the right to possess, control, derive income, etc., from the property.

Read full story
130 comments

Bride kicks out bridesmaid after she spilled wine on wedding dress

How should a bride react when one ruins their perfect wedding dress?. A wedding dress is the reflection of the bride and her identity. The dress's elegance, sophistication, minimalism, etc., can give a glimpse of the bride’s characteristics.

Read full story
6 comments

Husband and his family forces woman to be a stay-at-home mother

All mothers aren’t the same and can have different parenting styles. Some mothers might prefer working while others like staying at home. However, some mothers might think one parenting style is better than the other and criticize other mothers.

Read full story
194 comments

Woman leaves poor review on a small store because of their misogynist employee

A misogynist person will prejudice against women and can make them feel uncomfortable. Employing such a misogynist person can affect your office culture and also leave a negative impression on your customers about your business.

Read full story
66 comments

Husband of two weeks says he can see himself 'cheating in the distant future'

Cheating is considered an ultimate violation in a relationship and can scar the cheated partner emotionally. Not to mention that the partner who was cheated on can suffer from chronic mental health conditions like anxiety, chronic stress, and depression. It can also affect their self-esteem and self-worth, and they may build trust issues.

Read full story

Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming

Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.

Read full story
1312 comments

Woman labels food kept in fridge to keep boyfriend's friend from taking it

When living in an apartment with a friend, one might have to share space, food, and other things. It’s important that one doesn’t cross boundaries and interfere with their roommate’s personal matters.

Read full story
132 comments

Bride wants woman edited out from wedding photos

Is it right to disrespect a friend because of their color?. Racism has been around for a long time and still persists in society despite the progress in education and thinking.

Read full story
36 comments

Brother-in-law demands woman to cook waffles for breakfast

Letting friends and family stay at one’s house is a great way to bond but might require extra work. It includes readying the house, buying and cooking food, and more. Nevertheless, it can be an enjoyable time for both parties unless the house guest becomes demanding and impolite.

Read full story
120 comments

Coworkers make inappropriate comments about woman's promotion

Getting promoted is not a piece of cake. A person who works hard with dedication and has a good boss is likely to be promoted. As a result, the person might get offended when someone makes inappropriate jokes about the reason why they were promoted, discrediting their effort.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman forbids stepson from eating anything she cooks

Being part of a step-family can be difficult for children, especially when the stepparent doesn’t like them. There are several horror stories of having rude stepparents and how they make the child’s life difficult.

Read full story
364 comments

Man Leaves Wife After She Takes His Sick Sister To The Pool

Caring for an individual is a great responsibility, and only someone with compassion and sensitivity can do it properly. A person who is careless and isn’t bothered about the consequences of their actions isn’t a viable choice as a caregiver.

Read full story
101 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy