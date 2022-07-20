Woman leaves poor review on a small store because of their misogynist employee

Does one’s employee represent one’s business?

A misogynist person will prejudice against women and can make them feel uncomfortable.

Employing such a misogynist person can affect your office culture and also leave a negative impression on your customers about your business.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who left a negative review on a small store because of their misogynist employee. The online post went viral with over 16K upvotes and 1.6K comments and was published in Newsweek .

An employee’s behavior can affect one’s business

The author starts the post by saying that she and her boyfriend get each other gifts on their anniversary from the same store. So on their anniversary, the couple goes to a new mom and pop anime store since she is an anime nerd and her boyfriend likes their video games. They then separated.

While looking for something to get her boyfriend, an employee started a conversation about a popular anime after seeing the large tattoo on her thigh. The employee asked her whether she got it for her boyfriend. She explained that she loved anime and showed him her other tattoos.

Then he started quizzing her on that particular anime, and she got annoyed. So he explained that he didn’t believe a girl could understand the real story of the anime she had tattooed.

The author got offended and told him she didn’t need his services. He called her names and left her alone. Later, she left a negative review on the store, and the store’s owner asked her to take down the review because his sales revenue dropped.

The author clarified that she wouldn’t and told him that he shouldn’t have hired misogynists if he didn’t want bad reviews. Now, her friend tells her that she is overreacting, and the author is wondering whether what she did is wrong?

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.