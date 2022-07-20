Husband and his family forces woman to be a stay-at-home mother

Is it wrong to work after becoming a mom?

All mothers aren’t the same and can have different parenting styles. Some mothers might prefer working while others like staying at home. However, some mothers might think one parenting style is better than the other and criticize other mothers.

Mom shaming can make the mother feel flawed and inadequate as a parent. According to a study, over 80% of surveyed mothers are shamed.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who was criticized by her husband and family for wanting to work after delivery. They felt she was breaking the family tradition by leaving her child home and choosing to work.

Should one force a mother to stay at home caring for her child?

The author explains that she (21 years old) married her husband (24 years old) a few months ago, and is three months pregnant. They lived in Nola until her father-in-law passed away, and moved into her husband’s childhood farm, where her mother-in-law stayed.

Despite not wanting to move to the farm in Kansas, she agreed because she knew how much it meant for her husband. Her husband and his mother inherited the farm, and she needed help on the farm, that is the reason why they moved.

When they got there, she was surprised by how isolated and huge the farm was. She says there were two cars on the farm and suggested she go to the town and look for a job. But her husband explained that it wasn’t practical for her to work at the moment because they had only two cars, and if she took one, they would be left with only one. Also, he clarified that he couldn’t pick and drop her off when there was so much work on the farm.

Although she wasn’t pleased to hear this, she understood. So she decided to look for remote job opportunities. But for that, she needed to replace the wifi on the farm because it was slow. Her husband said that all online jobs are a scam, and he also needs the laptop for his work. Despite being devastated, she understood that he was the sole earning member and required his laptop.

Having said that, they had a small family gathering, and her husband’s sister and sister-in-law asked the author why she didn’t want to be a stay-at-home mother. They insisted that she place family first and not work after delivery. They further emphasized that all women in her husband’s family were stay-at-home mothers.

Finally, the author explained that she would get bored and wanted to help support the family. But they kept telling her to listen to her husband.

Does working after delivery make one a bad mother?

One of the dilemmas new moms face is deciding whether they need to be stay-at-home or working mothers. A new mom has to study both parenting styles and make a viable decision.

But no mother should be forced to do what she doesn’t want.

As for the author, her husband accused her of embarrassing him after the party. He said that she doesn’t care for their baby enough to stay at home and care for him. He asked her to sleep in the guest room for a few nights.

Her mother-in-law supported her son and told her that she was breaking a family tradition by not being a stay-at-home mother. She also told the author that she embarrassed her husband by saying he couldn’t support the family alone.

Now the author is wondering whether she should stay at home after her delivery.

