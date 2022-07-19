Husband of two weeks says he can see himself 'cheating in the distant future'

Is it right to have an extramarital affair?

Cheating is considered an ultimate violation in a relationship and can scar the cheated partner emotionally.

Not to mention that the partner who was cheated on can suffer from chronic mental health conditions like anxiety, chronic stress, and depression. It can also affect their self-esteem and self-worth, and they may build trust issues.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a man who confessed that he sees himself cheating on his wife in the future. He then explains why he doesn't think cheating is that bad.

This online post went viral with over 12K upvotes and 2K comments and was published in Newsweek .

Is cheating one’s partner good for the relationship?

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband married two weeks ago. One night they were talking about their future when her husband brought up the topic of cheating. He said that he could see himself cheating in the distant future.

Initially, the author thought her husband was joking and gasped. But then he asked her to give him time to explain.

The author’s husband told her that he didn’t think cheating was ‘that bad’ because if and when he cheats, he would miss her and want her more. He continues that he would be showing himself that she is the only one good for him. Cheating would convince him to be in a stable relationship with only her, no matter who he gets attracted to in the future.

The author wrote her husband’s idea in simpler words in the post. Basically, he wants to compare her with other women to decide that she is the one for him. She felt chills run down her spine looking into his eyes as he explained and felt uneasy after understanding what he meant.

She adds that her husband thinks she is being unreasonable because he hasn’t done anything yet. He says that he was just being honest and giving his opinion.

What do you think? Was the author being unreasonable?