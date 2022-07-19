Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming

Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?

Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.

But ignoring a baby isn’t the solution to that. In fact, letting a baby cry can be stressful and lead to an overactive adrenal system and even physical illness in the far future.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a man who prioritized live streaming over changing and feeding his seven-month-old daughter for four hours straight. He said live streaming is good for his mental health.

How can a parent forget to care for their baby?

The author starts the topic by saying that her husband has a YouTube channel with 14K subscribers. She adds that they have a seven-month-old daughter.

The author’s husband has been live streaming frequently lately to relieve mental stress and improve his communication skills, even after she pointed out that they have responsibilities. She adds that he would randomly live stream and spend a lot of time with his followers before they had their daughter.

Recently he complained to the author about not being able to live stream for days. So she suggested they look at their schedule later and manage some time for it.

Having said that, the author went grocery shopping for four hours and left the baby with her husband. She called her husband several times in between to check on the baby, and he would confirm the baby was okay.

After a while, the author found it weird because the baby would have required feeding or changing while she was away. So she immediately went back home and found that the baby was awake and she wasn’t fed or changed.

She heard noise from her husband’s office room and realized that he was live streaming.

Handling parenting stress

There are effective ways to manage parenting stress while caring for your baby.

Unfortunately, the author’s husband was unaware of these solutions and ended up ignoring his baby.

When the author found out he was live streaming, she was furious. She barged in and berated him before he could mute. She criticized him for leaving their daughter unchanged or fed for hours.

He said she destroyed his fan base by scandalizing him while the microphone was on and almost cried. He also said that he forgot to do what she said and that her actions had cost him a lot.

The author left to stay with her mother after he continued to blame her for ignoring his needs even after he had expressed them.

Now he’s calling them back because he misses their daughter.

The author is wondering whether she did wrong by interrupting his live streaming and criticizing him.

