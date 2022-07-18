Bride wants woman edited out from wedding photos

Aabha Gopan

Is it right to disrespect a friend because of their color?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCEQ5_0gjka6Vd00
Photo by Ron Lach

Racism has been around for a long time and still persists in society despite the progress in education and thinking.

Not only does it decrease opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), but it also deteriorates their mental health.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a bride who asked the photographer to edit out her brother’s girlfriend from a few photos because she had a dark complexion. The bride felt her brother’s girlfriend ruined the color palette of the photos.

The post went viral with over 21.8K upvotes and 3K comments and was published in Newsweek by Kate Fowler.

Should one obsess over their wedding photos a lot?

The author starts the post by saying that her long-time boyfriend’s sister got married last weekend. She explains she is middle eastern with dark skin and raven black hair.

Her boyfriend’s sister was looking for a photographer for the wedding but couldn’t find one within her budget. So the author suggested a friend who is new in business and charged significantly lesser than other photographers. So the author initially started a group with her boyfriend’s sister, her photographer friend, and herself to talk. But later, they met and started messaging each other directly.

After the wedding, the author’s boyfriend’s sister started a conversation with the photographer (author’s friend) on their group chat.

Her boyfriend’s sister thanked the photographer and asked whether he could remove the author from a few photos (only the ones with the bride). She said the author was too dark and ruined the color palette.

Color doesn’t matter in friendship

Upon reading the message, the author took a screenshot of the picture, posted it on Instagram, and tagged the boyfriend’s sister. The latter called the author’s boyfriend and accused the author of embarrassing her and running her honeymoon.

Now she is wondering whether what she did was right.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below in the comment box.

# Social Media# Family Relationships# Relationships# Racism# Wedding

Comments / 36

