Husband demands wife to take care of baby during her time-off

Are fathers not responsible for caring for their babies?

Many couples get into a straightforward and practical arrangement after having their baby - the dad works in the office and the mother looks after the house and baby.

Although this sounds good, the father will want to rest after work at home and the mother will be looking for someone to hand over the baby.

As a result, they can have complaints about each other and feel they overwork.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a husband who demanded his wife return home and take care of their baby while she was in the theatre. He kept calling her while she had gone out with her friend first time after delivering their baby seven months ago.

The online post went viral with over 14.1K upvotes and 1.4K comments and was published in Newsweek by Taylor McCloud.

Is it right to ignore your spouse’s calls?

The author says that her husband would care for the baby in the evening during the first three months but stopped later claiming he was tired after work. She was so occupied with everything that she couldn’t go out for a long time.

So after seven months, she decided to go to the movies with her friend. To ensure her husband could handle the baby’s evening routine without her, she offered to show him how to go about two times - but he didn’t want to know. She talked her husband through the baby’s routine, the room temperature, lighting, etc.

Despite all this, the author’s husband called her saying the baby wasn’t sleeping. She reminded him of the baby’s preferences and her husband assured her he had done it all.

But when the author checked the baby monitor, she found the lights were on, the white noise machine was off, and the baby wasn’t tucked. She texted him informing him what he had to do, but he kept calling her despite knowing she was in the theatre. He texted her to return home and put the baby to sleep.

She assured her husband that he could handle it and changed put her phone in DND. She regularly checked the baby monitoring machine and found the baby had slept when her husband actually followed the sleep routine.

Shouldn’t mothers get some time off?

Mothers need time off for their mental, physical, and emotional health to unwind their stress.

For that, the author had to ignore her husband’s calls. When she got home, her husband argued with her for ignoring his calls and berated her for leaving him alone.

Now the author is wondering whether she did the right thing by ignoring her husband’s calls for watching a movie.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.