Man asks wife to remake coffee while she was running late for work

Shouldn’t one be considerate in a relationship?

Relationships are hard to navigate, especially when the couple is going through a stressful phase. One of the key ways to manage relationships is by being considerate , caring , and respectful .

A selfish, inconsiderate partner could put more strain on their spouse along with the pressure they already experience. By doing so, the spouse might think they’re unimportant and disrespected.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a husband asking his working wife to make him a second cup of coffee after he spilled what she had prepared first. The post went viral with over 14.3K upvotes and 2K comments.

Should one take advantage of their spouse?

The author (wife) starts the post by saying that her husband didn’t wake up in a good mood in the morning and asked her to make a cup of coffee for him. So she made it the way he usually drinks - with a little extra sugar.

But her husband felt it was too sweet and asked her to make another one. She refused and asked him to drink the one she made because she was 20 minutes late for work.

Then, he purposely dropped the cup on the floor, told the author ‘he no longer has it,’ and asked her to make another cup of coffee. She refused again, and they got into an argument.

Mutual respect is important for a happy relationship

One shouldn’t belittle their spouse’s efforts, ideas, opinions, or beliefs and treat them respectfully for a successful relationship. In the absence of mutual respect, the relationship will suffer.

Like how the author’s relationship was strained because of her husband’s lack of respect for her effort or time.

Later the author’s husband texted her, saying she had disrespected him by not making him his daily coffee and acted stubbornly. He then reminds her of how he helped her and picked up more work while she was recovering after delivering their son. He told her that she owed him and should have returned at least one of his favors instead of running his day.

Now the author wonders if she should've just made him another cup of coffee.

What do you think? Share your comments below.