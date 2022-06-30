Pop sensation Pink asks fans who support Supreme Court's abortion law ruling to stop listening to her music

Pop star Pink has clearly shown how she feels about the anti-abortion movement by asking its supporters to never listen to her music. She sent out a passionate tweet after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, voicing her opinion.

She wrote , “Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay,”. Then she continued in all caps and asked them not to listen to her music again.

The singer’s tweet caught a lot of attention with thousands of comments - some are supporting her, while others are criticizing her. But she replied to quite a few of the hate tweets.

One of the tweets got so much attention because it was made by the comedian Spencer Rice from the Kenny vs. Spenny show. He tweeted , “I hope her agent survives the stroke.” To that, Pink replied, “I am my agent. We're fine."

However, things got out of hand when Pink’s fans sent angry messages on Twitter. To clarify that his tweet was a joke, he posted a video . After that, he replied to Pink again, telling her that her fans really have her back. She responded to his comment and asked her fans to leave him.

She expressed her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision on Sunday. “I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism , misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars, and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it's all a bit much. But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil."

She continued , “And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you're out of touch- so ask your kids.... Oh wait- you can't. They hate you.”