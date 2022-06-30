Son uninvites parents from wedding because in-laws think 'they aren't good enough'

Aabha Gopan

How influenced should one get by their in-laws?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8hZi_0gQkmXAW00
Photo by Juliana Navajas Robb

A person doesn’t get to choose their parents-in-law because they come as a package with their partner. Some of them can be sweet and helpful, while others can be quirky and annoying. Some can also be toxic and controlling.

In the worst cases, they may not get along with your parents. This could make family events, like weddings, awkward.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a couple who were asked not to attend their son’s wedding because his in-laws thought ‘they weren’t good enough’. This online post went viral with over 27.5K upvotes and 3.3K comments and was published in Newsweek by Taylor McCloud.

Should one uninvite their parents because of their in-laws?

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife bought a house in Pennsylvania because their son went to the university there and wanted to stay in the area. They lived in their home in New Jersey and thought they could spend quality time with him if they bought the house.

The author adds that they pay the house’s taxes and maintenance while his son just buys groceries and house utilities. After a few years, their son met a girl - who seemed friendly to them. Then, they got engaged and she moved in with his son.

The author and his family hosted a small BBQ party to get to know his son’s in-laws. His son, daughter, and wife as well as his son’s fiance and in-laws were there. They were all getting along well until his daughter, son, and wife went into the house with his son’s fiance, her sister, and mother. Everything changed after that as his upset daughter and wife approached him, telling him they had to drive back to his New Jersey house immediately.

Upon reaching their house, the author’s daughter and wife told him that his son, fiance, and in-laws didn’t want them at the wedding because ‘they aren’t their kind of people’.

He called his son for some more clarity and was told that his son’s in-laws felt they were not good enough and could embarrass them at the wedding. So they were all uninvited.

Managing parents and in-laws when they don’t get along is difficult

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4r2b_0gQkmXAW00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

When parents and in-laws don’t like each other, it’s best to set boundaries and understand their different points of view.

But the author’s son couldn’t handle the situation and had to uninvite his parents from his own wedding.

Having said that, a week after that, the author drove to their house in Pennsylvania and found his son’s future in-laws and fiance there.

They refused to let the author talk to his son and asked him to leave the house.

This angered him, and he gave them (including his son) an ultimatum to leave the house in 30 days and told them he was selling it.

But now, he feels he was too hard on his son.

What do you think? Did the author do the right thing by asking them to leave the house?

