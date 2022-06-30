Mom makes son eat off dirty dishes after he didn't wash them properly

Shouldn’t a teenager take up responsibilities at home?

The transition from a teenager to a young adult can be confusing due to their raging hormones, increasing responsibilities, and understanding of the social dynamics. But this doesn’t entitle them to slack off, not take up responsibilities, or fail to do chores.

Parents might have to prompt their teenagers to become active participants in the household.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a mother who made her son eat out of dirty dishes after he showed negligence and didn’t wash them properly. He feigned indifference when the dishes he washed were not clean and made others work extra.

Should a parent make their teenager do at least the bare minimum at home?

The author starts the post by saying that their family rotates household chores like washing dishes, cooking, and cleaning common areas. So these tasks were done by each family member on different days.

She then adds that her son hates doing chores and tries his best to get out of it.

He especially hates doing dishes and overpacks them in the dishwasher to such an extent that the detergent doesn’t even reach all and catches on the pan he kept in the front. Her son doesn’t rinse the dishes so they come out dirty and caked in food. As a result, they have to hand wash the plates before eating.

The author says that her son knows exactly what he’s doing and whenever they try to talk to him about it, he would say the dishwasher sanitized it with a smirk.

Having said that, one day, the author had to cook dinner and it happened to be after her son washed the dishes. She almost teared up seeing all the dirty dishes in the washer because she was exhausted after work. She devised a plan with her husband and washed all dishes except for her son.

When her son sat down, he saw that he didn’t have a plate, silverware, or water cup. The author said he would be eating off the dishes he washed. He went pale and said they were gross. She replied it was sanitized by the dishwasher and didn’t let him wash them.

Character building in teens

Laziness during teenage could shape a person’s character and influence their overall character development. Therefore, for responsible and empathetic individuals, parents have to step in and develop their character.

Eventually, her son relented and ate off the least dirty plate he could find. However, the author feels bad now, especially since her son is furious at her even after two months.

