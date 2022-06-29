Man takes only two of his nephews for vacation and avoids the other

Aabha Gopan

Is it one’s responsibility to look after another person’s poorly behaving child?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGlfn_0gPllyqG00
Photo by Cleyder Duque

Children are undoubtedly God's gifts. But some of them can test one’s patience with their stubbornness and naughtiness. In some conditions, looking after adamant children can cause stress and anxiety.

Therefore, one can refuse to care for a difficult child.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a man who refused to take one of his three nephews on vacation after the boy misbehaved. The online post went viral with 20.1K upvotes and 2.8K comments.

Should one treat all children equally irrespective of their behaviors?

The author starts the post by saying that he is 36 years old and has no children. Whereas his two sisters have two children each. One of them has nine and seven-year-old boys, while the other has an eight-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl.

Having said that, his sisters struggle financially, unlike him, so he offered to take his nephews on vacation to the beachside. To test whether the three boys would get along and to see if he could manage them for 14 days, he asked his sisters to bring them over to his place for the weekend.

At first, the boys behaved well, and they played soccer, watched a movie, ordered pizza, and had fun with the author. But in the morning, the eight-year-old threw the cereal breakfast on the floor, saying he wanted waffles on the weekend. The author tried consoling the boy and told him they would have it later. At last, the boy yelled at the author for not making him waffles and had toast with peanut butter.

The same day, the boy cut the author’s shirt for not letting him eat cookies for lunch and making him eat veggies before ice cream. The author calls the eight-year-old a nightmare and points out that the other two behaved well.

Traveling with children requires extra effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWCCQ_0gPllyqG00
Photo by MarcTutorials

Traveling with children can be hard due to their mood swings and stubbornness. So it's crucial you pick whom to take on trips if you want to have fun.

The author decided he won’t take the eight-year-old on the trip because of his behavior and let his sister know.

He agreed to take the other two nephews, which angered his parents and some aunts. They think he is differentiating between the kids and denying the boy some good time because he misbehaved once.

What do you think? Should the author agree to take the eight-year-old boy after what he did? Share your thoughts in the comment box.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family Relationships# Children# Parenting

Comments / 0

Published by

Writes about things you should know.

N/A
40673 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Husband demands wife to take care of baby during her time-off

Are fathers not responsible for caring for their babies?. Many couples get into a straightforward and practical arrangement after having their baby - the dad works in the office and the mother looks after the house and baby.

Read full story
66 comments

Husband invites friend, who tried to ruin his marriage, to his birthday party

One of the trickiest issues in a relationship involves a third person. Jealousy or suspicion about how the partner and the third person interact can be a reason. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a wife who left her husband’s birthday party after he invited his female friend who tried to ruin their marriage. His friend tried to talk him out of the wedding after realizing she had feelings for him.

Read full story
47 comments

Man recovering from monkeypox says virus is "way worse" than COVID

A man who contracted monkeypox is now sharing his ordeal about how it is like to recover from the virus. He is still in isolation but feels that despite being affected by Covid twice, this is far worse.

Read full story

Man asks wife to remake coffee while she was running late for work

Relationships are hard to navigate, especially when the couple is going through a stressful phase. One of the key ways to manage relationships is by being considerate, caring, and respectful.

Read full story
212 comments

Man makes wife pay for IVF treatments because it's 'her problem'

Is one’s friend more valuable than their spouse?. Infertility is a common problem in the US, with about 1 in 5 women (between 15 to 49 years) not being able to get pregnant after a year of trying. This emotionally affects women more than men, and they show raised depression levels, lowered self-esteem, and feelings of blame and guilt.

Read full story
23 comments

Father storms off after sister deadnamed his son on her wedding

Is it right to ignore a transgender person's new name?. We are approaching the end of another Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and spreads awareness about them. Transgender people are a part of this community and go through mental strain trying to understand their identities.

Read full story
1278 comments

Woman gets husband fired for not going to work

Does one have to put up with their spouse’s irresponsibilities?. Marriage comes with an increase in bills and a lot of responsibilities. A person who doesn’t do their share of responsibilities can burden their spouse and strain the marriage, especially financially.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman scares away dad who was in the ladies' washroom

Is looking after a baby only a mother’s responsibility?. Fathers are an integral part of a baby’s life, unlike olden days when they would just provide for the family. Now, fathers feed their babies formula milk, dress them up, change their diapers, and more.

Read full story
155 comments

Woman walks out of airport after seeing mother-in-law with luggage

Does one have to set boundaries with the spouse's parents?. The spouse's parents are essential to a couple's life and can sometimes become overbearing. In fact, men and women report having 44 percent more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than their own mothers.

Read full story
343 comments

Teacher ignores when boy bullies girl for having gay parents

The LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters are celebrating Pride Month for spreading awareness about them. This is important because people of this community and those related to them still suffer from acts of discrimination and harassment regularly.

Read full story
187 comments

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.

Read full story
296 comments

Toddler in puberty after exposure to dad's testosterone gel

Whenever Erica Brownsell took her two-year-old child, Barnabay, out to play, other parents would ask why her child was still drinking from a baby bottle because of how muscular and tall he was. Once, a stranger commented, “He looked like a little man.” She said some people even called him "Viking" or "Samson" because of his muscular appearance.

Read full story
2 comments

Husband refuses to sleep beside wife over her choice of menstrual product

Surprisingly, only 41% of the 1,091 males surveyed in a study could correctly identify menstruation in the US. When asked whether periods were physically painful, only 40% said it was, while 36% believed it wasn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Old friends shame woman for pulling out of their girls trip late

Is it wrong to cancel plans due to unprecedented changes?. Traveling is a great way to bond with others. Sharing unique and cherishable moments with fellow travelers can strengthen their relationships with each other. Not the least, traveling in a group is more affordable as one can book an apartment and split the rent - and it might cost less than a room.

Read full story
19 comments

Why Japan owes its lack of gun violence and its gun laws to the U.S.

With the increase in gun violence due to the wide use of guns in the United States, the U.S gun law debate has further intensified. Americans are now finding newer solutions to bring such violence under control.

Read full story
14 comments

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.

Read full story
234 comments

Woman asks mom of stillborn to give her baby nursing milk

Is it right to force one to give them what they want?. Although prenatal care has improved, one stillbirth happens every 16 seconds and 2 million every year in the world. In addition to the devastating loss of life, stillbirths cause psychological and financial loss for the mother and other family members.

Read full story
54 comments

Man drank 30 cans of Pepsi every day for 20 years, spent $8.6K a year on it

A man was so addicted to Pepsi that he drank 30 cans a day for 20 years. He claims that he came out of it after having an online hypnotherapy session. Andy Currie, 41 years old, has been addicted to Pepsi for the last 20 years and spent a whopping $8.6k on it annually. He works at a grocery store in Bangor and has drunk around 2,19,000 cans of Pepsi since his early twenties - which comes to roughly 7 million sugar cubes. He has been working night shifts most of the time during his career at the grocery store and feels he needs the sugar rush to keep going.

Read full story
273 comments

Woman asks sister to drop Ivy League school plans

To which extent should one rely on their parents for money?. Living in the US can be costly, especially when one doesn’t have a stable job. Not to mention that the average living cost of a family of four is $3,440 without rent. Of course, it will vary depending on the state one resides.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy