Man takes only two of his nephews for vacation and avoids the other

Is it one’s responsibility to look after another person’s poorly behaving child?

Children are undoubtedly God's gifts. But some of them can test one’s patience with their stubbornness and naughtiness. In some conditions, looking after adamant children can cause stress and anxiety.

Therefore, one can refuse to care for a difficult child.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a man who refused to take one of his three nephews on vacation after the boy misbehaved. The online post went viral with 20.1K upvotes and 2.8K comments.

Should one treat all children equally irrespective of their behaviors?

The author starts the post by saying that he is 36 years old and has no children. Whereas his two sisters have two children each. One of them has nine and seven-year-old boys, while the other has an eight-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl.

Having said that, his sisters struggle financially, unlike him, so he offered to take his nephews on vacation to the beachside. To test whether the three boys would get along and to see if he could manage them for 14 days, he asked his sisters to bring them over to his place for the weekend.

At first, the boys behaved well, and they played soccer, watched a movie, ordered pizza, and had fun with the author. But in the morning, the eight-year-old threw the cereal breakfast on the floor, saying he wanted waffles on the weekend. The author tried consoling the boy and told him they would have it later. At last, the boy yelled at the author for not making him waffles and had toast with peanut butter.

The same day, the boy cut the author’s shirt for not letting him eat cookies for lunch and making him eat veggies before ice cream. The author calls the eight-year-old a nightmare and points out that the other two behaved well.

Traveling with children requires extra effort.

Traveling with children can be hard due to their mood swings and stubbornness. So it's crucial you pick whom to take on trips if you want to have fun.

The author decided he won’t take the eight-year-old on the trip because of his behavior and let his sister know.

He agreed to take the other two nephews, which angered his parents and some aunts. They think he is differentiating between the kids and denying the boy some good time because he misbehaved once.

What do you think? Should the author agree to take the eight-year-old boy after what he did? Share your thoughts in the comment box.