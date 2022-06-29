Man makes wife pay for IVF treatments because it's 'her problem'

Is one’s friend more valuable than their spouse?

Infertility is a common problem in the US, with about 1 in 5 women (between 15 to 49 years) not being able to get pregnant after a year of trying. This emotionally affects women more than men, and they show raised depression levels, lowered self-esteem, and feelings of blame and guilt.

During this challenging time, one must support their spouse as they’ll be going through stress and anxiety.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a man who told his wife that she had to pay for the IVR treatment because she had fertility issues. He believed he didn’t have to contribute because they couldn’t conceive because of her and not him.

This online post went viral with over 21.3K upvotes and 3.9K comments and was published in Newsweek by Matt Keeley.

Should one blame their spouse for infertility?

The author starts the post by saying that her husband has a close relationship with his old high school friend, and they’re inseparable.

Having said that, the author and her husband had been struggling with fertility issues for a few years and started IVF treatment, hoping to have a child. For their first IVF treatment, her husband only contributed 2-3 thousand, while she paid the rest - but it wasn’t successful.

However, for the second IVR treatment, her husband didn’t contribute even a penny, and the author had to put in everything, including her dad’s inheritance.

Last week, the author discovered that her husband secretly pulled out seven thousand dollars from the eleven thousand dollars she had saved and gave it to his high school friend so that he could buy a decent car. He argued that his friend would have done the same thing for him and that he would pay her back.

She got furious and demanded his friend return the money or threatened to get the police involved. Although her husband’s friend returned the money immediately, her husband was mad at her and called her ‘selfish’ and ‘unhinged’. The author told her husband that it was her money, and he hadn’t contributed anything even though they were in this together.

Her husband corrected her and said that the infertility was her issue, and he thought it was fair she ‘make up’ for it by paying for the IVF treatments.

IVR treatments are costly

The average IVF treatment cost in the US ranges from $11,000 to $12,000. Since this is a huge amount, a person can find it hard to make.

But the author's husband couldn’t grasp this and put such a huge responsibility on her.

After what happened, her husband went straight to his friend and constantly berated her for treating them like they stole something from her.

Now she is second guessing whether what she did was right as she could have damaged her husband’s relationship with his friend.

