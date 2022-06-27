Woman scares away dad who was in the ladies' washroom

Is looking after a baby only a mother’s responsibility?

Fathers are an integral part of a baby’s life, unlike olden days when they would just provide for the family. Now, fathers feed their babies formula milk, dress them up, change their diapers, and more.

However, society hasn’t reflected this progress in its infrastructure and hasn’t installed changing tables in some men's rooms.

This topic was highlighted by a recent Reddit post published on June 25 about a father who had to use the ladies' washroom to change his son’s diaper. He was scared away by a woman who was startled to see a man in the ladies' washroom.

Shouldn’t fathers have the facilities to care for their child?

The author starts the post by saying that he was in a store with his five-month-old son when he realized the diaper had to be changed. He didn’t find any family or companion restroom, but only a men’s and women’s washroom. Upon checking the men's room, he found a cubicle and a few urinals but no changing table or counter near the sink.

After locating an employee, the author asked her where to find the changing table, assuming there was a family or companion room. But he was guided back to the men's room. When he told her it didn't have a changing table, she asked him to check again. Despite being annoyed, the author checked the men's room but found no changing table, and when he came out, she wasn't there.

The author was concerned about his son getting rashes, so he decided to use the changing table in the ladies' room. A woman, who was washing her hands, warned him that he was in the wrong bathroom. The author explained that he was there to use the changing table, and there wasn’t one in the men's room. The woman laughed and left.

The author rushed through the process before someone else walked in. When he was almost done, a woman entered and started screaming at him. Although he tried to explain, she didn’t listen and kept screaming, “Get out! You can’t be here!” and ran out.

Men's rooms need changing tables

There are only a few men's bathrooms with changing tables to help fathers care for their babies like mothers. As a result, fathers may have to use other places.

As for the author, he followed her after putting on the diaper and found her talking to an employee. He left his things behind and took off. His wife feels he did the right thing, but his mother disagrees.

What do you think? Should the author have found another way to change his son’s diaper?